St. Amant’s Carpenter makes his commitment

Throughout the summer, some of Ascension Parish’s best high-school football players have been deciding where they’ll be continuing their careers.

Now, another parish standout has made his commitment.

On Sunday, St. Amant senior defensive end Dylan Carpenter went to Twitter to officially announce where he’ll be playing collegiately. Carpenter made his commitment to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

In a statement, Carpenter wrote: “First of all, I thank God for blessing me with this huge opportunity, and I’m extremely excited for what the future holds. I want to thank my family, coaches, teachers and teammates for pushing me to be the best person possible. They have shaped me into the man I am today.

“I would love to thank every university that believes in my ability to play ball at the next level. This has been such a surreal experience. With the relationships that have been formed throughout this process, my decision seemed difficult at times. After multiple visits, I can truly say that I have found my home. I’ve decided to further my education and football career at the University of Louisiana.”

Carpenter began to make a name for himself during his sophomore season at St. Amant. Last summer, he received his first scholarship offer. That came from Tulane.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder certainly justified that offer during his junior campaign of 2021.

Carpenter had a sensational season that ended with him being named both the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

In addition to those accolades, Carpenter was named to both the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Louisiana Football Coaches Association’s All-State teams. He was also named to the Baton Rouge area All-Metro squad.

Carpenter helped St. Amant finish with a 7-2 record during the regular season. The Gators went on to win a playoff game for the first time since 2017.

Other scholarship offers followed. After Tulane, Carpenter received offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Utah State, Southeastern, Charlotte, Troy, Rice and Northwestern State.

Carpenter received his offer from UL-Lafayette back on March 4. Now, he’s made his commitment.

The Cajuns are coming off of a 13-1 season that saw them win the Sun Belt championship along with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Head coach Billy Napier left to take over the vacant head coaching job at Florida. Co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux has been promoted to UL-Lafayette head coach.

The honors have not stopped for Carpenter. Louisiana Football Magazine has named him to the first unit of their South All-Louisiana preseason team.

In 2022, Carpenter will anchor what should be one of the best defensive lines in the parish. He will be joined by standouts like Payton Anderson and Ty’Marion Fountain.

Of Carpenter and the rest of the St. Amant defensive unit, head coach David Oliver said, “I like where we’re at on defense. I think we have a chance to be real, real good on that side of the ball, especially on the interior line.”