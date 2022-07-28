Five storylines heading into the football season

The high-school football season is now just a month away, and there are many storylines for parish teams leading up to the year.

Here are five of the top storylines for Ascension Parish football heading into 2022:

District 5-5A will look very different in 2022.

There will be a big shakeup for Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant when the season arrives. The three teams will remain in the same district, but that district will be experiencing vast changes. No longer will Woodlawn, McKinley and Catholic be a part of the league. Those teams are gone. In their place, the district has added Livingston Parish’s Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker. This should create more parity. Catholic had won the district title for the past four years. The last time the Bears didn’t win it, St. Amant and East Ascension shared the championship in 2017. Last season, both East Ascension and St. Amant played Walker. The Gators won the game, 28-15, while the Spartans rolled to a 48-28 victory.

Most parish schools will have a new starter under center this upcoming season.

Ascension Christian will have to replace Ethan Cormier at quarterback, who was second-team all-district. Running back Adin Carter will transition to QB. Donaldsonville will have to replace an all-district performer and four-year starter in Treveyon Brown. Raiyen Oatis will transition from defensive back to QB. East Ascension will have to replace Troy Dunn, who started for the past two seasons. Chris Carcisse is projected to be the Spartans’ starter. Jaylon Lee may also see some snaps. St. Amant must replace an all-district stalwart and three-year starter in Cole Poirrier. There will be a competition during fall camp between Jacob Sonnier, Chase Kelley, Mason LeBlanc and Cooper Babin for the vacant QB spot. Head coach David Oliver said the Gators will probably play two quarterbacks this upcoming season.

Dutchtown will have to find a new offensive playmaker with the loss of Dylan Sampson.

Dutchtown has some huge shoes to fill heading into 2022. The Griffins will be without running back Dylan Sampson, who finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher. The Tennessee signee has been named the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP for the past three seasons. Last year, Sampson piled up 1,673 all-purpose yards and scored 22 touchdowns. But the Griffins didn’t just lose Sampson; they also lost their No. 2 back, Baylor Langlois. Quarterback Pierson Parent will be the only returning skill-position starter for Dutchtown.

East Ascension will try to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

East Ascension has shown great consistency over the years. The Spartans have won at least one playoff game for six straight seasons. Last year, East Ascension went on the road and defeated Southside, 42-26, in round one of the postseason. In the second round, the Spartans lost a close game to undefeated top seed, Zachary. The Broncos went on to win the state title. East Ascension has a brutal schedule in 2022. The Spartans will face the tough District 5-5A slate, and they’ll also meet Zachary, West Monroe, Destrehan, Alexandria and De La Salle.

Ascension Catholic will try to win its fourth straight district championship.

The Bulldogs are moving back to District 8-1A, but all of the teams in the league will remain the same. Ascension Catholic has dominated those teams for the past three seasons. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a single district game in that span. The last time they lost a league contest was back in 2018, when they dropped a 22-19 thriller to Southern Lab. They’ve won 15 straight district contests since then, winning by an average of 31 points per victory. No district game in the last three seasons has been decided by less than 17 points for Ascension Catholic.