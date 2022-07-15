Parish athletics of 2021-22: Part III– Spring Sports

Now, as high-school athletics are on summer break, we look back and reflect on how teams and athletes from Ascension Parish performed during the prep athletics year of 2021-22.

In this week’s article, we’ll break down the performance of parish teams during the spring.

This was the most successful season of sports for parish teams and athletes in 2021-22.

In baseball, Ascension Catholic won the District 7-1A title and reached the state quarterfinals for the eighth straight postseason. There, the Bulldogs fell just one game short of the semifinals, as they were upset by St. Frederick.

Pitcher Brooks Leonard was named the District 7-1A MVP, and head coach Gee Cassard was named the district’s Coach of the Year.

Dutchtown won the outright District 5-5 championship for the first time since 2013. The 30-3 Griffins went on to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

It was there that Dutchtown lost a heartbreaker to eventual champion West Monroe in the semifinals.

Griffin pitcher Nick Gisclair was named the District 5-5A MVP, and head coach Chris Schexnayder was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

St. Amant went 28-6 during the regular season and pulled off upsets over highly-seeded Barbe and Sulphur to reach the Class 5A state title game for the first time since 2004.

The Gators finished the year as 5A state runners-up after dropping a close title game against West Monroe.

In softball, Dutchtown went 18-14 during the regular season and upset Benton in the first round of the playoffs. The Lady Griffins fell to St. Amant in round two.

Under first-year head coach Ryan Lewis, East Ascension won 14 regular-season games, after not winning a single contest in 2021. The Lady Spartans reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

St. Amant won the District 5-5A title and then went on to capture the Class 5A state championship.

The Lady Gators finished the season with a 31-2 record and were ranked fourth nationally by MaxPreps.

Head coach Amy Pitre was named the District 5-5A Coach of the Year. Pitcher Addison Jackson won numerous awards, including Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. She is a MaxPreps first-team All-American.

In wrestling, East Ascension secured a fifth-place finish at the state meet, which was the best finish of any public school. Santos Ramos was the state runner-up at 160 pounds.

Dutchtown placed eighth at the state meet. Cole Mire was state runner-up at 120, and Hayden Harms finished second at 195 pounds.

Griffin head coach Michael Vicknair was named the Baton Rouge area All-Metro Coach of the Year.

In outdoor track and field, the Dutchtown girl’s team placed sixth at the state meet. The Lady Griffins were led by Ariane Linton and Rachel Fereday.

Linton won the state title in the 100, and she was the state runner-up in the 200. Fereday won the state title in the 800.

The Dutchtown boys finished seventh at the state meet. Cole Martin won the discus state championship, and Montrell Morris was the state runner-up in the long jump.

For Ascension Catholic, Chase Walker was the state runner-up in the 800.

In golf, the Dutchtown girls finished as the Division-I state runners-up. The Lady Griffins were led by Hannah Pitre, who placed fourth individually.

In tennis, Ascension Catholic’s Matthew Truxillo was the most successful parish player. At the state meet, he made a run to the quarterfinals.

In bowling, the Dutchtown girls reached the state semifinals, before losing to eventual state champion Denham Springs.

Both the St. Amant boys and girls reached the state quarterfinals.

Individually, Dutchtown’s Ryan Beam won the state championship, and St. Amant’s Cadence Cagnolatti also won a state title.

In girl’s gymnastics, Dutchtown placed second in team overall scores at the state meet. The Lady Griffins placed first in both Division-II (level 3) and Division-III (level 4) team scores.

St. Amant placed fourth in Division-II (level 4) team scores.