Former parish softball great headed out west

One of the best softball players to ever come out of Ascension Parish now has a new home.

Former St. Amant great Taylor Tidwell will continue her softball career more than 1,500 miles away from where it all began.

She recently decided to transfer from LSU. Tidwell has now signed with the University of Utah.

On Twitter, Tidwell wrote, “I absolutely love everything about this program and where it is headed. I am so blessed for this opportunity.”

Tidwell graduated from LSU back in May. As a graduate transfer, she will be immediately eligible to play for the Utes. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Her journey began at St. Amant, where she quickly established herself as one of the top softball players in the state.

During her senior season, Tidwell was named the District 5-5A MVP, as well as an All-State selection. She also set a new school record for most home runs in a single season with 17.

Tidwell signed with LSU. As a true freshman in 2019, she saw limited action for the Lady Tigers. However, when she did see time at the plate, she made the most of it. Tidwell had a .333 on-base percentage.

As a sophomore in 2020, Tidwell got off to a torrid start to the season.

She started 17 of LSU’s first 24 games at second base. The only games she missed came as a result of an injured shoulder.

Tidwell hit .351 with 14 RBIs (fifth on the team) and three home runs. She also scored 13 runs.

Her slugging percentage of .757 was second on the team, and her on-base percentage of .489 ranked third.

LSU was off to a great start at 21-3, but then came the pandemic.

Tidwell’s breakout year was cut short as the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVI-19.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t recapture the momentum when the Lady Tigers returned to the field in 2021.

That season, Tidwell played in 49 games and started 36 at second base, but she struggled from the plate.

She hit .154 with 10 RBIs and five home runs. Although, she still bolstered an on-base percentage of .341, which ranked sixth on the team.

This past season, Tidwell redshirted for medical purposes. Without her, LSU went 34-23 and was eliminated in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tidwell is now headed to a Utah program that looks to be on the rise. The Utes have shown improvement for the past three seasons.

In 2019, Utah went just 19-35. In the shorted COVID season, the Utes were off to a 14-4 start before cancelation.

In 2021, Utah went 22-33, and this past season, the Utes improved to 27-27.

Utah head coach Amy Hogue said this of Tidwell: “Taylor comes from a strong SEC program and has the potential to be a game changer for us. We love Taylor’s mindset and the experience that she brings to our team. We believe Taylor is ready to come in and make an immediate impact on the field for us, and we can’t wait for her to be a Ute.”