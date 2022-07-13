Parish players make All-Region 8 team

The parish baseball players from Class 5A have had their names called throughout the summer as they were selected to all-district, All-Metro and All-State teams.

Now, they’ve been honored with their inclusion on another postseason team. Recently, eight Ascension Parish players were named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region 8 squad.

Region 8 contains teams from the parishes of West Feliciana, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston (Class 5A) and Ascension (Class 5A).

From Ascension, St. Amant had the most selections with five.

Two Gator pitchers made the All-Region 8 squad, and both are committed to Nicholls. Senior Jacob Mayers made the team, as well as junior hurler Dallis Moran.

Also making the All-Region 8 squad for St. Amant was senior infielder Lee Amedee. He is a UL-Lafayette signee.

From the outfield, senior Brayden Kuriger was selected. Kuriger is a Nicholls signee.

Finally, Cole Poirrier made the team as a utility player. The senior primarily played in the outfield this season, but he was also one of the Gators’ top pitchers.

Poirrier is a Nicholls commit.

These players helped St. Amant complete its most successful season in nearly 20 years.

The Gators went an impressive 28-6 and earned the No. 8 seeding in the playoffs.

After rolling past Chalmette and sweeping Live Oak, St. Amant upset top-seeded Barbe in the quarterfinals. The defending champion Buccaneers had never lost a playoff series since the format was introduced in 2014.

This pushed St. Amant through to the state tournament. There, the Gators came back from six runs down to upset fourth-seeded Sulphur in the semifinals.

That sent St. Amant to its first state title game since 2004. Unfortunately for the Gators, they were defeated by West Monroe, 9-6.

Dutchtown placed four players on the All-Region 8 team.

Making the squad as a pitcher was senor Nick Gisclair. Gisclair, who was also named the District 5-5A MVP, is an LSU-Eunice commit.

Dutchtown senior infielders Will Delaune and Tanner Vadnais also made the team. Delaune is a Delgado commit, and Vadnais has committed to LSU-Eunice.

Senior pitcher Nathan Monceaux was named the All-Region 8 Pitcher of the Year. Besides being one of the Griffins’ best hitter, the Loyola University signee went 10-1 from the mound and secured a 1.86 ERA.

Dutchtown just completed its best season in more than a decade. The Griffins finished the regular season with a 30-3 record. Along the way, Dutchtown won its first outright district championship since 2013.

Once the regular season wrapped up, the Griffins earned the No. 3 seeding for the playoffs.

Dutchtown rolled past Slidell in round one. The Griffins then swept both Ponchatoula and Central to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

Once there, Dutchtown dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker to second seed and eventual state champion West Monroe in the semifinals.

Parkview Baptist’s Caleb Stelly was named the All-Region 8 Hitter of the Year. The UL-Lafayette commit batted .459 and helped lead the Eagles to the Division-II semifinals.