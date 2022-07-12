Dutchtown’s Burrell makes his commitment

It’s another week, another Dutchtown football player making his commitment to a college program.

Just weeks earlier, senior starting tackle Ethan Fields committed to a college program outside of the state. Now, senior safety AK Burrell has decided which school he’ll be taking his talents to in 2023.

On Monday morning, Burrell officially committed to Furman University. He went on an official visit to Furman’s campus in Greenville, S.C., this past weekend.

Burrell had a breakout season as a junior for the Griffins. He earned both first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish honors as he helped lead Dutchtown to the playoffs.

In addition to Furman, Burrell has received scholarship offers from Northwestern State, Southeastern and Incarnate Word. Northwestern State was the first college offer he received. That came this past March.

He was offered by Furman a month later.

Burrell has shown to be a terrific athlete while at Dutchtown. In addition to being one of the best players on the football team, he has also been a member of the baseball squad. He has played in the outfield for the Griffins.

He was an all-district performer as a sophomore. This past season, Burrell and the Griffins won the District 5-5A championship and reached the state tournament for the first time since 2010, before losing to eventual state champion West Monroe.

Burrell has tremendous physical attributes as well. He’s a 6-0, 190-pound defensive back.

While attending a camp at UL-Lafayette last month, Burrell put up strong numbers. He had a vertical jump of more than 35 inches and a broad jump of nine feet and eight inches. Burrell also ran a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Burrell is also strong in the classroom. He has a 4.2 GPA.

With Burrell’s commitment, he joins his teammate, Ethan Fields, who recently committed to Purdue.

The duo will try to help the Griffins improve on a disappointing end to 2021. Dutchtown began the year with a 4-0 record.

But the Griffins went just 1-4 in their final five regular-season games. They were then eliminated by defending champion Acadiana in the first round of the playoffs.

Dutchtown will see its first action on Aug. 26, when the Griffins host parish and district foe East Ascension in their jamboree.