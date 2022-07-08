Three Bulldogs make All-Region 9 team

The postseason honors keep coming in for Ascension Catholic baseball players.

Recently, three Bulldog standouts were named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region 9 baseball team.

Region 9 is made up of players from the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne. The region is also for non-Class 5A athletes.

Making the squad for Ascension Catholic were Brooks Leonard, Lex Melancon and Jackson Landry.

Leonard made the team as a pitcher. The junior was the Bulldogs’ best hurler statistically this past season, only losing one regular-season game he started from the mound.

He was also named the District 7-1A MVP.

Leonard is a Northwestern State commit.

Melancon made the All-Region 9 squad as a utility player. The senior has been the Bulldogs’ starting catcher for the past two seasons. In both years, he’s made first-team all-district.

Melancon is a Nicholls signee.

Landry is just a sophomore. He made the All-Region team as an outfielder. Landry served as Ascension Catholic’s best power hitter this past season.

Ascension Catholic had another strong year. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 23-8 record, which included an undefeated run in District 7-1A. That earned them their second straight district championship.

All but one of the Bulldogs’ regular-season defeats came against upper-classification teams, and 15 of their 23 victories came against bigger schools.

Ascension Catholic pulled off some great wins over quality opponents.

The Bulldogs beat: Class 5A state runner-up St. Amant, 3A state champion Lutcher, 3A runner-up Berwick, Division-II state runner-up University and Division-II state semifinalist Parkview Baptist.

Ascension Catholic also dropped a close game against eventual Class 4A state champion South Terrebonne.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seeding for the Division-IV playoffs and swept Riverside Academy by a combined score of 15-4 in the first round.

That pushed Ascension Catholic through to the state quarterfinals for the eighth straight postseason.

Facing seventh-seeded St. Frederick, the Bulldogs rolled to a 13-3 win in game one. However, standing just one victory away from the state semifinals, Ascension Catholic dropped back-to-back games, ending its season.

The All-Region 9 squad’s Hitter of the Year was Lutcher’s Marshall Louque. Louque was actually on the Eastbank All-Stars team that won the 2019 Little League World Series.

Now at Lutcher, he hit .475 this past season with six home runs and 52 RBIs. Louque also helped lead the Bulldogs to a state title victory.

The All-Region 9 Pitcher of the Year was Vandebilt Catholic’s Owen Schexnaydre.

Schexnaydre was 11-3 this season with a 1.17 ERA. He helped lead Vandebilt to its first state championship victory since 1971.

He is an LSU-Eunice commit.