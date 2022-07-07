St. Amant’s Jackson named All-American

Since the softball season came to a close, St. Amant’s Addison Jackson has been named to just about every postseason team there is—whether it’s all-district, All-Metro or All-State.

Now, Jackson has been selected to one more.

Recently, the Boston College commit was named to the MaxPreps All-American softball team. Jackson was a first-team selection.

MaxPreps is a website dedicated to highlighting high-school teams and athletes throughout the year.

It wasn’t that long ago when the website named Jackson the MaxPreps High School Softball State Player of the Year in Louisiana.

Jackson has earned a plethora of honors this offseason. She has also been named the All-Metro Outstanding Player, the District 5-5A MVP and the All-State Outstanding Player (LSWA).

She was also named the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. Jackson became the fourth Lady Gator player in the program’s history to accomplish that feat.

There’s good reason for that.

Jackson helped lead St. Amant to a dominant 10-0 victory over West Monroe in the Class 5A state title game. It was the Lady Gators’ second state championship victory in the past four years.

In the blowout win, Jackson was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after pitching five perfect innings from the circle and going 2-3 with a home run at the plate.

For the season, Jackson was 30-2 with an 0.86 ERA as a pitcher. She also piled up 325 strikeouts.

From the plate, she hit .527 with a school record 26 home runs. She also produced 53 RBIs and scored 30 runs.

In addition to setting the new single-season home-run record, Jackson also set a new career home-run mark at St. Amant.

The Lady Gators finished the season on a 28-game winning streak, which included a District 5-5A championship.

In the playoffs, St. Amant made easy work of the competition. The Lady Gators outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 53-3.

St. Amant finished as the fourth-ranked softball team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

MaxPreps now has rewarded Jackson by naming her as an All-American. She is one of just 60 softball players in the country to earn that distinction.

Also, Jackson is one of just three players from Louisiana to make the MaxPreps All-American squad.

Only one other in-state player joined Jackson on the first team. That was Notre Dame’s Corine Poncho, who hit a nation’s best 32 home runs this past season.

Notre Dame’s Abigail Savoy was a second-team MaxPreps All-American. The LSU signee hit .566 with 24 home runs and an amazing 81 RBIs.

Keagen Rothrock of Roncalli (Indianapolis) was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Rothrock went a perfect 28-0 with 382 strikeouts from the circle. From the plate, she hit .523 with 14 home runs.

She led Roncalli to an undefeated season and a state championship victory. The team was crowned national champions by MaxPreps.

Rochrock is a Florida commit.