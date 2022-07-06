Parish softball players make All-Metro team

It has been a busy offseason for softball players from Ascension Parish as many of them have earned numerous postseason honors.

These standouts have been named to all-district and All-State teams. Now, they’ve been selected to the Baton Rouge area All-Metro squad.

Recently, the All-Metro teams were released, and five Ascension Parish players made the Class 5A-4A squad.

Headlining the team was St. Amant junior pitcher Addison Jackson. Jackson was named the All-Metro Outstanding Player.

The Boston College commit had a sensational season in leading the Lady Gators to their second state championship in the past four years.

Jackson and St. Amant finished the season on a 28-game winning streak, after starting the year at 3-2. The Lady Gators won the district title and made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

St. Amant streamrolled through the postseason, beating its opponents by a combined score of 53-3. That included a 10-0 victory over West Monroe in the Class 5A state title game.

Jackson was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after throwing five perfect innings from the circle and hitting a home run from the plate.

For the season, she hit .527 with 53 RBIs and a school record 26 home runs. Jackson also broke the school’s career home-run mark.

From the circle, she struck out 325 batters and accumulated a meager 0.86 ERA.

She has also been named the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year, becoming the fourth St. Amant player to earn that distinction.

In addition, Jackson was named the MaxPreps High School Softball State Player of the Year in Louisiana

St. Amant head coach Amy Pitre was named the All-Metro Coach of the Year. The Lady Gators won their second state championship under Pitre in 2022. It was the program’s seventh state title overall.

Joining Jackson on the All-Metro first team were sophomore infielder Alix Franklin and senior outfielder Carmen Dixon. Dixon was one of just two seniors on the Lady Gator roster this past season.

Dutchtown placed two players on the All-Metro squad.

Senior catcher and Nicholls signee Brynne Songy made the first team, and so did senior Katelyn Bessonette. Bessonette made the squad as a utility player.

Songy and Bessonette led Dutchtown to a successful season in 2022. The Lady Griffins finished the regular season with an 18-14 record.

Dutchtown then moved on to the postseason. The Lady Griffins made the field as the 17th seed.

In the opening round, Dutchtown went on the road and upset 16th-seeded Benton. That pushed the Lady Griffins through to round two.

It was there that they fell to parish and district foe St. Amant, the eventual Class 5A state champion.