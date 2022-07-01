GA baseball picks up two wins this week

The Gauthier Amedee American Legion team was successful this week, winning two of its three scheduled matchups.

On Monday night, the Sharks played at Johnny Ambeau Park in East Ascension against the Lafayette Drillers. Gauthier Amedee was dominant, rolling to a 17-3 victory.

But initially, it was the Drillers that got off to an impressive start. They took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

But it didn’t take the Sharks long to respond.

In the bottom on the first, Dutchtown’s Tanner Vadnais drove a run in with a base hit. Then East Ascension alum Kael Babin produced a two-RBI single.

St. Amant’s Ashtyn Ellis finished off the inning for Gauthier Amedee. He drove in a run with a base hit, and he later scored on a wild pitch to give the Sharks a 5-2 lead.

Up 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Vadnais came up with a sac fly, and Dutchtown’s Caleb Ickes scored on an error to extend the advantage to 7-3.

That Shark lead was upped to 9-3 in the fifth. Dutchtown’s Grant Morrison scored on an error, and Vadnais came through with an RBI single.

Gauthier Amedee put Lafayette away in the sixth with an eight-run barrage. It began with Ellis scoring on a wild pitch.

Later, Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn drove in three runs with a single. That was followed by Vadnais and Babin each doubling and driving in three runs in the process.

Babin finished off the scoring when he came home following a passed ball.

Babin and Vadnais had sensational outings. Each player produced four RBIs. Babin was a perfect 4-4, and Vadnais went 3-4.

Dunn drove in three runs.

From the mound, St. Amant’s Jacob Mayers pitched three innings, surrendering just one hit and one earned run. He struck out six.

Shark pitching gave up just four hits overall.

On Wednesday, Gauthier Amedee played a double-header against archrival Southland. Both games were dominated by pitching.

The Hogs took the first outing, 3-1.

Gauthier Amedee loaded the bases in the first following walks by Vadnais and Dunn and a single by St. Amant’s Lee Amedee, but the Sharks could not capitalize.

In the second, Southland led off with a double and then produced an RBI single to go up 1-0.

In the fourth, Southland expanded the lead. The Hogs loaded the bases, and runs were scored on a single and a walk.

The Sharks finally got on the board in the bottom of the frame. Ascension Catholic’s Lex Melancon led off with a single, and a run scored on an Ellis RBI single.

But the Sharks went on to fall in five innings.

Gauthier Amedee finished with only five hits, and no player could produce multiple hits.

From the mound, East Ascension’s Dominick Regira pitched 3.1 innings, surrendering four hits and two earned runs. He struck out four.

The Sharks bounced back in game two, beating the Hogs, 1-0.

Gauthier Amedee scored its only run in the bottom of the first.

Regira led off with a walk, and Ickes drove him home with a double. That was the Sharks’ only hit of the game.

From the mound, St. Amant alum Slade Zeppuhar was terrific. He threw five innings, giving up just three hits.

The Sharks and Hogs have split six matchups so far this summer. Gauthier Amedee has narrowly outscored Southland, 15-13, in those games.

The Sharks are now 11-7-1 overall.

They will host a double-header against the Crowley Millers on Saturday, at East Ascension.

Next week, Gauthier Amedee will make a trip to Tupelo, Miss., to compete in the King City Classic tournament.