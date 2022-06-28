Griffin lineman makes college commitment

Another Dutchtown athlete will be moving on to play football in a Power Five conference.

On Tuesday, Griffin senior offensive lineman Ethan Fields announced on his Twitter account that he has made his commitment to Purdue.

Fields wrote: “First, I want to thank the man above for all the blessings and opportunities he has provided for me. Next, I would like to thank my family for all of their love, support and sacrifices to help me reach all of my goals. Thanks to the entire Dutchtown staff—both football and academic for preparing me to be a college-ready student athlete. To my training team at Next Level and DPT Nola, thanks for continuing to push me each day.

“I started this process two years ago with two main goals in mind—wanting to compete at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom. Today, I take a major step in accomplishing those goals by announcing my commitment to Purdue University.”

Fields is a massive anchor on the Griffins’ offensive line. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 315 pounds.

Not only is Fields an exceptional athlete on the field, but he has also proven to be a tremendous student at Dutchtown. He has a 4.0 GPA, and he has scored a 24 on his ACT.

Fields plays tackle for the Griffins, but he will most likely play on the interior of the offensive line once he gets to college.

Last season, he was named both first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish.

For the past two seasons, he has paved the way for Tennessee signee Dylan Sampson. The All-State running back rushed for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns in just eight games in 2020. Last season, he rushed for 1,374 yards and 22 more scores.

Fields has been extremely active in camps over the summer. He recently participated in the LSU OL/DL camp, and he made a big impression.

Geaux247’s Matthew Brune said of Fields: “Fields showed some real potential at center and great strength to hold his own. The Dutchtown product…seems like a really impressive three-star prospect.”

Fields has been ranked as a three-star player by 247sports, and the site also ranks him as the 30th-best prospect in Louisiana for the 2023 class.

Fields has also received scholarship offers from: Indiana, Louisville, UL-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Tulane, UL-Monroe, Charlotte, Southeastern, Grambling State and Nicholls.

Fields went on an official visit to Purdue last weekend. Just days later, he officially committed to the school.

Fields became the Boilermakers’ 14th commitment in the 2023 class. Purdue currently has the 19th-ranked class nationally, according to 247sports.

Fields joins four-star Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins with his Purdue pledge.

The Boilermakers are coming off of a 9-4 season, which culminated in a thrilling 48-45 Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee.

Purdue is under the leadership of longtime head coach Jeff Brohm.

Fields won’t be the first Dutchtown Griffin to play for the Boilermakers. Back in 2016, Griffin quarterback Jared Sparks signed with Purdue.