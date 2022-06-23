Parish track performers make All-Metro

The Baton Rouge area All-Metro squads were recently released, and many Ascension Parish performers earned their way onto the teams.

Athletes who made the squads were able to finish with a time or measurement in their respective events that was one of the top-three best performances in the Baton Rouge area this past season.

For the girls, the Dutchtown duo of Ariane Linton and Rachel Fereday headlined the All-Metro team for Ascension Parish.

Fereday made the All-Metro squad for both the 400 and the 800.

She had the fastest 800 time of any other female performer in the Baton Rouge area, finishing with a time of two minutes and 15.94 seconds. Her 400 time of 59.34 was the second-fastest.

This past season, Fereday won the Class 5A state title in the 800.

Linton, an Arkansas signee, made the All-Metro squad in both the 100 and the 200.

Linton’s time in both events was the second-best of anyone in the Baton Rouge area this season. She finished with a time of 11.78 in the 100 and 24.02 in the 200.

Linton won District 5-5A titles in both events this past season. She also captured the Class 5A state championship in the 100, while finishing as state runner-up in the 200.

East Ascension’s Sahnya Lathon made the All-Metro team in the triple jump event. Her jump of 37 feet and 8.5 inches was the third-best of anyone in the area.

Lathon was District 5-5A runner-up in that event during the season.

Also, the Dutchtown 4x100 relay team made All-Metro. Its time of 47.87 was the second-best in the area.

For the boys, Dutchtown’s Montrell Morris and St. Amant’s D’Andre Taylor each made the All-Metro squad for two separate events.

Morris made the team for both the long jump and the triple jump. His measurements in each ended up being the best in the area in 2022.

Morris’ best mark in the long jump was 23 feet and 7.25 inches, and his best triple-jump finish was 46 feet and 11.5 inches.

Morris won a district title in the triple jump, while finishing third in the long jump at the district meet. He went on to finish as the state runner-up in the long jump.

Taylor made the All-Metro squad in both the high jump and the triple jump. He finished with the third-best measurements in the area for both events.

Taylor had a finish of six feet and four inches for the high jump, and he had a triple-jump mark of 44 feet and four inches.

Taylor won the District 5-5A title in the high jump, and he placed third in the triple jump.

Dutchtown’s Cole Martin made All-Metro in the discus. His measurement of 154 feet and five inches was second-best in the area in 2022.

Martin won both the district and state titles in the event this past season.

St. Amant’s Clayton Warner made All-Metro for the triple jump. His measurement of 44 feet and 11 inches was second-best in the area.

Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson made All-Metro in the 100. His time of 10.66 was third-best in the area.

And the Griffin 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams both made All-Metro.

The 4x400 team’s time of three minutes and 23.28 seconds was second-best, and the 4x100 team’s time of 42.17 placed third.