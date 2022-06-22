Parish well represented on LSWA All-State team

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All-State softball teams recently, and Ascension Parish was well represented.

In all, four parish players made the Class 5A squad, and one Ascension coach earned the highest honor.

For the LSWA All-State Class 5A team, St. Amant junior pitcher and Boston College commit Addison Jackson was named the state’s Outstanding Player.

Jackson has continued to be showered with accolades ever since the season ended back in April.

She helped lead the Lady Gators to another District 5-5A championship and the second seeding in the Class 5A playoffs.

From there, St. Amant dominated. The Lady Gators outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 53-3.

St. Amant reached the state tournament for the first time in three years. The Lady Gators blanked Walker, 6-0, in the semifinals. Then, they crushed West Monroe, 10-0, to take home their second state championship in the past four years.

The title-game victory for St. Amant was the Lady Gators’ 29th consecutive win of the season. It was the program’s seventh state championship overall.

Jackson was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after pitching five perfect innings and hitting a home run.

Overall, Jackson hit .527 with 26 home runs--a single-season school record. She also broke the school record for career homers. From the circle, Jackson rung up 325 strikeouts, while still maintaining an amazing 0.86 ERA.

This offseason, Jackson has also been named the District 5-5A MVP, the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year and the MaxPreps High School Softball State Player of the Year in Louisiana.

St. Amant head coach Amy Pitre was named the Class 5A Coach of the Year. The Lady Gators have won two state titles under Pitre.

She has also been named the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.

Two St. Amant players were named honorable-mention selections on the LSWA Class 5A team. They were senior outfielder Carmen Dixon and sophomore infielder Alix Franklin.

In addition, Dixon made the LSCA All-State team.

Also making the LSWA Class 5A All-State team was Dutchtown senior catch Brynne Songy. Songy was an honorable-mention selection.

The Nicholls signee had a huge senior campaign, hitting .455 with 33 RBIs and eight home runs.

Songy also made the LSCA All-State squad.

Songy and Dutchtown had a productive season in 2022. The Lady Griffins finished the regular season with an 18-14 record and made the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 17 seed.

In the opening round, Dutchtown went on the road and upset 16th-seeded Benton.

That victory pushed the Lady Griffins through to the second round, but it was there that Dutchtown was beaten by parish and district foe St. Amant, ending its season.