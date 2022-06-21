Jackson named state’s top player by MaxPreps

St. Amant junior pitcher Addison Jackson is already one of the most decorated Lady Gator players the softball program has ever produced, and she still has a full season left to play.

Jackson has achieved honor upon honor since the season ended. Her latest feat was being named the MaxPreps High School Softball State Player of the Year in Louisiana.

MaxPreps is a website dedicated to highlighting high-school teams and athletes throughout the year.

MaxPreps crowns a High School Softball Player of the Year for 49 states. South Dakota is the only state in the country that does not sanction the sport of high-school softball.

The website makes their choices for the players of the year by success on the field, local postseason honors earned, data submitted to them and overall impact of the players’ teams.

Jackson checked all of those boxes.

On the field, as a pitcher, she went 30-2 with an impeccable 0.86 ERA. She also rung up an amazing 325 strikeouts.

From the plate, Jackson hit .527 with 26 home runs—which set a new school record, breaking Taylor Tidwell’s previously-held mark of 17.

Jackson also broke the school record for most career home runs, which was 39. The record now stands at 47. She achieved this despite only playing in 13 games as a freshman due to the pandemic.

Jackson also collected 53 RBIs and scored 30 runs. Her slugging percentage was a gaudy 1.295.

When it comes to earning other postseason honors, Jackson has already been named the District 5-5A MVP and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Outstanding Player.

In addition to that, Jackson was recently crowned the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. She became the fourth St. Amant player to earn that honor, joining Leah Heintze (2003-04), Kellie Eubanks (2004-05) and Kara Gremillion (2014-15).

And of course, Jackson helped lead the Lady Gators to one of their greatest seasons in school history.

St. Amant won the District 5-5A championship and ended the year on a 29-game winning streak. The Lady Gators finished with an overall record of 31-2.

St. Amant entered the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Once there, the Lady Gators made it look like a cakewalk.

St. Amant cruised to the state tournament in Sulphur and blanked Walker, 6-0, in the semifinals.

In the title game, the Lady Gators trounced West Monroe, 10-0, to capture their second state championship in the last four years. It was the program’s seventh state title overall.

In the title game, Jackson was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player, after throwing five perfect innings from the circle and hitting a two-run home run from the plate.

St. Amant ended up outscoring their playoff opponents by a dominating combined margin of 53-3.

The Lady Gators also finished the season ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps.