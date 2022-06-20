Parish baseball players make LSWA All-State

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association recently released its All-State baseball teams, and eight players from Ascension Parish were selected.

In Class 1A, a duo from Ascension Catholic made the first team. They know each other well; they just so happen to be twin brothers.

Both Brooks and Bryce Leonard made the LSWA All-State squad as utility players. The twin duo served as the Bulldogs’ top pitchers this past season. The juniors were also two of the Bulldogs’ top hitters.

Bryce hit .379 with 27 RBIs from the plate. From the mound, he went 6-3. Brooks hit .378 with 30 RBIs from the plate. From the mound, he went 7-1.

Both players are Northwestern State commits.

Also making the All-State team was senior catcher Lex Melancon. Melancon made the squad as an honorable-mention selection.

Melancon is a Nicholls signee.

This trio helped Ascension Catholic win another District 7-1A championship this past season, finishing with a regular-season record of 23-8. All but one of their losses came against upper-classification teams.

The Bulldogs entered the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 2 seed. They swept Riverside to reach the state quarterfinals for the eighth straight postseason.

It was there that Ascension Catholic lost a three-game series to St. Frederick, falling just one win short of the state semifinals.

St. Frederick’s Thomas Marsala was named the LSWA Class 1A Outstanding Player. He hit .491 with 53 RBIs and four home runs as he helped lead the school to its first semifinal appearance since 2003.

Calvary Baptist head coach Jason Legg was the Coach of the Year. He led the Cavaliers to their first state championship since 2019.

The LSWA Class 5A All-State team contained three Dutchtown players.

Senior infielder Tanner Vadnais made the first unit after hitting .350 with 44 RBIs. Vadnais is an LSU-Eunice commit.

Senior Nathan Monceaux made the first team as a utility player. From the mound, he went 10-1, and from the plate, he hit .341 with 35 RBIs.

Monceaux is a Loyola University signee.

Also, senior pitcher Nick Gisclair was named honorable-mention All-State. Gisclair was the District 5-5A MVP. He’s an LSU-Eunice commit.

This Griffin trio led Dutchtown to a 30-3 regular season. The Griffins won their first outright district title since 2013.

Dutchtown was the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A playoffs and swept its second-round and quarterfinal series to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

There, the Griffins dropped a heartbreaker to eventual champion West Monroe, 6-5.

Two St. Amant players were named LSWA All-State.

Senior infielder Lee Amedee made the first team after hitting .330 with four home runs. Amedee is a UL-Lafayette signee.

Senior utility player Cole Poirrier made honorable mention. He’s a Nicholls commit.

Poirrier and Amedee led the Gators to a 28-6 regular-season record. They earned the No. 8 seeding for the playoffs.

St. Amant pulled off a huge upset over top seed and defending champion Barbe in the state quarterfinals to reach the state tournament.

In the semifinals, the Gators upset Sulphur to reach their first state title game since 2004. There, St. Amant dropped a close 9-6 contest to West Monroe.

The LSWA Class 5A Outstanding Player was Barbe’s Gavin Guidry. The LSU signee went 8-0 with a ridiculous 0.16 ERA from the mound. From the plate, he hit .422 with 25 RBIs and five home runs.

West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux was the Coach of the Year after leading the Rebels to their first state title since 1999.