Parish baseball players make All-District 5-5A

The high-school baseball season was an amazingly productive one for Ascension Parish, especially when it came to Class 5A.

Both St. Amant and Dutchtown reached the state tournament in Sulphur. As a result, parish players filled this year’s All-District 5-5A team.

Dutchtown placed the most players on the squad. The Griffins rung up 13 selections.

Dutchtown just completed its best season in more than a decade. The Griffins finished the regular season with a 30-3 record.

Along the way, Dutchtown won its first outright district championship since 2013. To do that, the Griffins had to out-duel eventual Class 5A runner-up St. Amant and eventual Division-I state champion Catholic.

Once the regular season wrapped up, the Griffins earned the No. 3 seeding for the playoffs.

Dutchtown rolled past Slidell in round one. The Griffins then swept both Ponchatoula and Central to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

Once there, Dutchtown dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker to second-seeded West Monroe in the semifinals.

Longtime Griffin head coach Chris Schexnayder was named the District 5-5A Coach of the Year.

Senior pitcher Nick Gisclair was named the district’s MVP. Gisclair is an LSU-Eunice commit.

Joining Gisclair on the All-District 5-5A first team were: senior catcher Caleb Ickes (Centenary signee), senior infielders Will Delaune and Tanner Vadnais (LSU-Eunice commit), senior outfielder Collin Dupre (South Carolina signee), senior utility player Nathan Monceaux (Loyola College signee) and junior utility player Pierson Parent.

Making the second team for the Griffins were senior outfielder Reuben Williams (LSU-Eunice signee), senior infielder Grant Morrison and junior pitcher Jace Bennett.

Griffin honorable-mention selections were Ethan Mayeux, Cooper Dailey and Scott Recile.

St. Amant just completed its most successful season in nearly 20 years.

In their second full season under head coach Brandon Bravata, the Gators went an impressive 28-6 and earned the No. 8 seeding in the playoffs.

After rolling past Chalmette and sweeping Live Oak, St. Amant upset top-seeded Barbe in the quarterfinals. The defending champion Buccaneers had never lost a playoff series since the format was introduced in 2014.

This pushed St. Amant through to the state tournament. There, the Gators came back from six runs down to upset fourth-seeded Sulphur in the semifinals.

That sent St. Amant to its first state title game since 2004. Unfortunately, the Gators were defeated by West Monroe, 9-6.

Making the All-District 5-5A first team for St. Amant were pitchers Dallis Moran and Jacob Mayers. Both are Nicholls bound.

They were joined by senior outfielders Brayden Kuriger (Nicholls signee) and Cole Poirrier (Nicholls commit), senior utility player Landon Stewart, senior infielder Lee Amedee (UL-Lafayette signee) and sophomore infielder Ryder Molea.

Making the second team for the Gators were senior pitcher Brayden Billingsley (LSU-Shreveport commit), junior infielder Blaise Lalonde and junior utility player Ashtyn Ellis (Nunez commit).

Catcher Connor Molaison was an honorable-mention selection.

After reaching the second round of the playoffs for the past two postseasons, East Ascension faced some struggles in 2022. The Spartans finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Still, six Spartans made all-district.

Senior Southeastern signee Dominick Regira made the first team as a utility player.

Making the second team were: senior catcher Kane Sanchez, senior infielder Landon Gautreau, senior utility player Jared Cassard, junior pitcher Luke Conerly and junior outfielder Petrie Thompson.