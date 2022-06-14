Parish softball players make LSCA All-State

Parish players have already been selected to their respective all-district teams, and now some of them have achieved an even greater honor.

Recently, six Ascension Parish standouts were named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s All-State team.

St. Amant had the most selections with four, while Dutchtown placed two on the squad.

It should be no surprise that the Lady Gators had the most All-State selections in the parish. St. Amant just completed one of the best seasons in the program’s history.

The Lady Gators took home the Class 5A state championship. It was St. Amant’s second state title victory in the past four years, and it was the program’s seventh state championship overall.

The Lady Gators began the year with a pedestrian 2-2 record. St. Amant then ended the season by reeling off a sensational 29 straight wins.

Along the way, the Lady Gators cruised to a District 5-5A championship. This helped them enter the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Once in the postseason, St. Amant dominated. The Lady Gators outscored their opponents, 53-3.

They returned to Sulphur for the state tournament for the first time in three years. There, they blanked Walker, 6-0, in the semifinals. And in the championship game, St. Amant trounced West Monroe, 10-0.

In addition to being the Louisiana state champions, St. Amant is currently ranked as the fourth-best softball team in the country by MaxPreps.com.

Head coach Amy Pitre has now been named the LSCA Coach of the Year. This was the second state championship the Lady Gators have won under Pitre.

Junior pitcher Addison Jackson was named LSCA All-State. Jackson had a heralded season that culminated in plenty of records and accolades.

Her 26 home runs set a new single-season school record. Her 47 career home runs set a new school mark as well. Jackson also piled up 325 strikeouts from the circle.

In addition to All-State honors, the Boston College commit has been named the District 5-5A MVP and the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year.

Joining Jackson on the All-State squad was senior outfielder Carmen Dixon. Dixon was one of only two seniors on this season’s state championship team.

Also making the LSCA All-State team were sophomore infielders Mary Beth Zeller and Alix Franklin. Both players hit a two-run home run in the state title game against West Monroe.

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins may have been overshadowed by their parish counterpart, but they had a successful season in 2022.

Dutchtown finished the regular season with an 18-14 record. The Lady Griffins went on to the playoffs, where they upset Benton in the first round.

This pushed them through to round two, but it was there that Dutchtown was beaten by parish and district foe St. Amant, ending its season.

Making the LSCA All-State team for Dutchtown was senior catcher BrynneSongy. The Nicholls signee had a monster season, batting .455 with 33 RBIs and eight home runs.

Teammate Katelyn Bessonette was also named to the All-State squad. The senior made the team from the outfield.