GA competes in tournament in Hoover

Ascension’s Gauthier Amedee American Legion baseball squad made the trip to Hoover, Ala., over the weekend to compete in the Perfect Game 18U World Series.

The parish squad performed well against some of the best competition in the country. In five games played, Gauthier Amedee went 2-2-1.

There’s been a name change for Gauthier Amedee. The team’s nickname was formally the Wombats. The squad’s mascot will now be the Sharks.

In game one of pool play, Gauthier Amedee dropped a 7-6 contest against the Midwest Prospects.

It was a heartbreaker for the Sharks. They held a 3-1 lead heading into the fifth inning. Later, they led, 6-5, going to the seventh.

However, the Prospects collected an RBI single to tie it in the bottom of the seventh, and they won the game on a bases-loaded walk.

East Ascension’s Dominick Regira was 1-3 with two RBIs. Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn was 2-5 with an RBI, and St. Amant’s Lee Amedee went 2-4 and drove in a run.

East Ascension’s Luke Conerly pitched five complete innings, surrendering just three hits and one earned run.

Gauthier Amedee bounced back in game two, beating the East Coast Sox 16U, 5-2.

The Sharks were down 1-0 going to the second. Then the Sharks tied it with a homer by Dutchtown’s Will Delaune.

Gauthier Amedee was down, 2-1, heading to the sixth.

Dunn led off with a double, and Amedee joined him on base following a dropped third strike. Dutchtown’s Tanner Vadnais then blasted a three-run homer to give the Sharks a 4-2 lead.

St. Amant’s Cole Poirrier then doubled, and he eventually scored following a Sox error.

Vadnais was 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Delaune was 1-2 with a walk, a home run and an RBI.

From the mound, St. Amant’s Brayden Billingsley pitched four complete innings, giving up just four hits and two earned runs. Poirrier gave up just two hits in two innings.

Gauthier Amedee then advanced to the Gold Bracket after a 7-7 tie against Georgia’s Klutch Baseball 18U. Of the four Louisiana teams in the tournament, Gauthier Amedee was the only state squad to advance to this bracket.

The Sharks held a 7-3 lead going to the bottom of the fifth, but Klutch scored four to tie it.

St. Amant’s Ashtyn Ellis went 2-4 with four RBIs. Vadnais was 2-2 with a walk and an RBI, and he scored a run.

Dutchtown’s Nick Gisclair pitched three and a third innings, giving up just two hits and two earned runs.

The Sharks then fell to the Midwest Prospects, 4-0.

Gauthier Amedee was held to just four hits. Those hits were picked up by Regira, Amedee, Delaune and Ascension Catholic’s Lex Melancon.

St. Amant’s Jacob Mayers pitched four innings, giving up just two hits and striking out eight.

In Sunday evening’s matchup against Tennessee’s Five Star National, the Sharks steamrolled to a 17-0 victory.

Dunn was 2-3 with two RBIs, while Delaune was 1-1 with a walk and three RBIs. Melancon and Conerly each drove in two runs.

Regira pitched three complete, surrendering just one hit. He struck out five.

That improved the Sharks’ overall record to 6-4-1.