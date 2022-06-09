Citizen unveils All-Parish boy’s bball team

The boy’s basketball season in Ascension Parish was a productive one as five of the six area squads reached the playoffs. Three won playoff games, and one parish squad reached the state semifinals.

Donaldsonville went 27-4 during the regular season, won the District 9-3A championship and was the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A postseason.

In the opening round, the Tigers trounced No. 28 Mamou, 94-53. In round two, they rolled past 13th-seeded Frederick A. Douglas, 63-39.

And in the state quarterfinals, Donaldsonville pulled away from fifth-seeded Iowa, 62-50, to punch its ticket to LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness for the first time since 2014.

The Tigers’ memorable run ended in the state semifinals. Donaldsonville was beaten, 70-45, by top seed and eventual state champion Madison Prep.

Donaldsonville ended the season with an overall record of 30-5.

Five Tigers made the All-Parish team. Senior forward Troy Cole is the Ascension Parish MVP, and head coach Lionel Gilbert is the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year.

East Ascension finished the year with a 16-10 overall record. That included a district championship run.

The Spartans defeated Hahnville in the first round of the playoffs. That marked the seventh straight season in which they have won at least one postseason contest.

The victory pushed East Ascension through to the second round. It was there that the Spartans fell to third-seeded Ruston, 55-50.

Five Spartans made the All-Parish team.

Ascension Catholic won the District 7-1A championship.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs went on to defeat No. 10 River Oaks, 73-63. That pushed them through to the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

Ascension Catholic’s season then ended with a loss to second-seeded Calvary Baptist, the eventual Division-IV state runner-up.

The Bulldogs finished the year with an overall record of 17-12.

Five Bulldogs made the All-Parish squad.

St. Amant finished the season with a 20-12 overall record. In the first round of the playoffs, the Gators fell to Destrehan.

St. Amant placed five on the All-Parish team.

Dutchtown made its first postseason appearance in three years.

The Griffins finished the regular season with a 14-14 record and entered the playoffs as the No. 30 seed. They were then defeated by third-seeded Ruston.

Three Griffins made the All-Parish team.

Ascension Christian showed great improvement this season, winning 14 games. Three Lions were named to the All-Parish squad.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish boy’s basketball team:

First Team

Troy Cole (Donaldsonville)

Keith Thomas (East Ascension)

Demarco Harry (Ascension Catholic)

Letavian Crockett (St. Amant)

Lawrence Forcell (Donaldsonville)

N’Derius Walker (East Ascension)

Jah’leel Ester (St. Amant)

Second Team

Brian Norris (Dutchtown)

Trace Forbes (St. Amant)

Troy Dunn (East Ascension)

Stephen Aguillard (Dutchtown)

Jacorey Mitchell (East Ascension)

Adin Carter (Ascension Christian)

Gavin Richardson (Ascension Catholic)

Honorable Mention

Raiyen Oatis (Donaldsonville)

Jamiris Breaux (Ascension Catholic)

RJ Gray (St. Amant)

Tilicuis Irvin (East Ascension)

D’Ron McZeal (Dutchtown)

Calvin Delone (Ascension Catholic)

Ethan Cormier (Ascension Christian)

Brayden Kuriger (St. Amant)

Robert Kent (Donaldsonville)

Jack Abadie (Ascension Catholic)

Maliek Robertson (Donaldsonville)

Emory Templet (Ascension Christian)

MVP – Troy Cole (Donaldsonville)

Coach of the Year - Lionel Gilbert (Donaldsonville)