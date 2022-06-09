Jackson named Gatorade Player of the Year

Throughout the Lady Gators’ state championship run, junior pitcher Addison Jackson emphatically proved she was the best player in the state. Now, she’s being honored as such.

Jackson has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. She became the fourth St. Amant softball player to earn this distinction—joining previous winners Leah Heintze (2003-04), Kellie Eubanks (2004-05) and Kara Gremillion (2014-15).

This is the 37th year that Gatorade has honored the nation’s best high-school athletes. Last year’s Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year was Maci Bergeron of Notre Dame.

Jackson had a sensational junior season at St. Amant. Individually, she put up eye-popping numbers.

From the circle, she went 30-2 with a miniscule 0.86 ERA. She also piled up an impressive 325 strikeouts.

From the plate, Jackson hit .527 with 26 home runs—which set a new school record, breaking Taylor Tidwell’s previously-held mark of 17.

Jackson also broke the school record for most career home runs, which was 39. The record now stands at 47. Amazingly, she achieved this as a junior, despite only playing in 13 games as a freshman due to the pandemic.

Jackson also collected 53 RBIs and scored 30 runs. Her slugging percentage was a ridiculous 1.295.

In the state quarterfinals, St. Amant blasted Hahnville, 11-2. Jackson’s performance surely impressed Lady Tiger head coach Todd Schulz.

“In the circle, her rise-ball is dangerous, and she can spot-up other pitches where she wants them,” Schulz said. “Her confidence and poise in the circle is remarkable, in and of itself. At the plate, she knows what she wants to hit, and when she does, it can go a long way.”

Jackson’s dominance from both the circle and the plate fueled St. Amant’s state championship run this past season.

Jackson and the Lady Gators started the year at just 2-2. From there, they didn’t lose a single game. They finished the season on a 29-game winning streak.

St. Amant cruised to a District 5-5A championship, and once in the playoffs, the Lady Gators didn’t let up.

St. Amant outscored its postseason opponents by a combined score of 53-3.

In the Class 5A state title game, the Lady Gators blanked West Monroe by a score of 10-0. It was St. Amant’s second state championship in four years, and it was the program’s seventh state title overall.

In the championship game, Jackson was superb.

From the plate, she went 2-3 with a two-run homer. From the circle, she threw five perfect innings. As a result, she was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Lady Gators are currently ranked fourth nationally by MaxPreps.com

About her team’s amazing championship run, Jackson said, “We improved so much. When we started the year, we were playing on this little field at Butch Gore, when our field wasn’t done. We had a lot of room to grow, and we had a lot of new players that hadn’t seen the field before. I think we worked super-hard to get where we are. Just seeing us grow throughout the year and have it pay off, it’s really rewarding.”

Jackson is a Boston College commit.