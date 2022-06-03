Citizen unveils All-Parish girl’s bball team

It was a successful girl’s basketball season for Ascension Parish as three area squads reached the playoffs, and two of those squads won a postseason game.

St. Amant had another memorable season that ended with them being the District 5-5A champions. It was the Lady Gators’ second straight district title.

St. Amant finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record. That was good enough to earn them the No. 8 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.

And for the second straight season, the Lady Gators won a first-round contest. This time around, St. Amant eliminated parish and district foe Dutchtown.

This pushed St. Amant through to the second round, where the Lady Gators hosted ninth-seeded West Monroe. It was there that St. Amant’s journey ended.

The Lady Gators finished with an overall record of 20-10.

Six St. Amant players were named to the All-Parish squad, with Deniya Thornton earning Ascension Parish MVP. Lady Gator head coach Bianca Harvey is the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year.

The Donaldsonville girl’s basketball squad had another very successful season. The Lady Tigers entered the postseason with a record of 18-12.

In the first round, No. 15 Donaldsonville hosted No. 18 New Orleans Charter Science and Math (11-3). Donaldsonville rolled by a 64-24 margin. It was the second straight season in which the Lady Tigers picked up a first-round playoff win.

But Donaldsonville’s postseason run ended in the second round. The Lady Tigers were eliminated by eventual state champion Wossman.

Four Lady Tigers made the All-Parish team.

Dutchtown went 16-12 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. However, they fell to St. Amant in round one.

Four Lady Griffins made the All-Parish squad.

East Ascension had a big turnaround this past season. The Lady Spartans won just three games last year. This season, they went 12-13, but it wasn’t good enough for them to make a return to the playoffs.

Two Lady Spartans made the All-Parish team.

The Ascension Catholic Lady Bulldogs went 6-17 during the regular season and missed out on the postseason. Ascension Christian went 2-10 and also missed out on the playoffs.

Each team placed two players on the All-Parish squad.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish girl’s basketball team:

First Team

Deniya Thornton (St. Amant)

Lakia Bell (Donaldsonville)

Amiyah Barrow (St. Amant)

Tia Joseph (Donaldsonville)

Nya Miller (Dutchtown)

Ja’naeSouthall (Donaldsonville)

Second Team

Katie Brooks (Ascension Catholic)

Saylor Donaldson (Dutchtown)

Anna Schexnayder (Ascension Catholic)

Brianne Parker (Dutchtown)

Rylie Boudreaux (St. Amant)

Taylor Lemon (Dutchtown)

Honorable Mention

Kierralyn Irvin (East Ascension)

Tia Richard (Donaldsonville)

Kennedy Mitchell (East Ascension)

Halle Haydel (St. Amant)

Caterina Byars (St. Amant)

Melanie Jones (Ascension Christian)

Bret Mayers (St. Amant)

Christiona Raven (Ascension Christian)

MVP – Deniya Thornton (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – Bianca Harvey (St. Amant)