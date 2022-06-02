Parish girl’s soccer players make All-Metro

The high-school soccer season is long gone, but that hasn’t stopped players of Ascension Parish from earning more postseason honors.

Many parish standouts were named to the Baton Rouge area All-Metro Divisions I & II teams. In all, 10 Ascension players were selected.

For the girls, five area players made the cut.

Dutchtown sophomore forward Riley Hicock made the first team. Hicock had a phenomenal season as she earned both district MVP and Ascension Parish MVP.

Also making the team was Hicock’s teammate, sophomore forward Carrigan Hookfin.

The Lady Griffins had one of the best seasons in the program’s history in 2021-22.

Dutchtown completed the regular season with a 15-5-1 record, which included an undefeated and dominant district run. That netted the Lady Griffins their second straight district title.

The Lady Griffins earned the No. 5 seeding for the Division-I playoffs.

Dutchtown beat parish and district rival East Ascension, Fontainebleau and Captain Shreve to earn it’s first state semifinal appearance since 2007. It was only the program’s third-ever trip.

In the semifinals, the Lady Griffins’ season ended as they fell to top seed and eventual champion Dominican.

Also making the All-Metro first team was East Ascension junior goalkeeper Hannah May.

May and the Lady Spartans had a terrific bounce-back season. After winning just three games and missing the playoffs in 2020, East Ascension went 12-8-2 this year.

The Lady Spartans also returned to the postseason, but they were eliminated by Dutchtown in the opening round.

Also making the All-Metro first team was junior Nya Bridgewater, who was named the district’s Offensive MVP.

Joining her on the All-Metro squad was her teammate Sadie Bourgeois, a senior defender/midfielder.

The Lady Gators had some struggles this past season.

St. Amant finished with a 6-13 record during the regular season, but they still found their way into the Division-I playoffs and earned the No. 22 seeding.

In the first round, St. Amant visited No. 11 Mandeville. The Lady Gators fought hard, but they eventually fell, 2-1, ending their season.

The Outstanding Player for the Divisions I & II All-Metro team was St. Joseph’s Academy Grace Anne Crifasi.

Crifasi scored 18 goals and dished out 11 assists. She also helped lead her team to a state runner-up finish.

The All-Metro Coach of the Year was St. Joseph’s Kyle Carmouche. He led his team to a 20-2-3 record. The Red Stickers scored 100 goals during the season.

The other players who made the Divisions I & II All-Metro team were: Maddie Davis (St. Joseph’s), Emily Evans (Baton Rouge), Seema Kawji (Woodlawn), Mary Melancon (St. Joseph’s), Madeleine Thompson (Baton Rouge), Shelby Wallace (Walker), Paula Zapata (St. Joseph’s) and Kylie Zeller (Live Oak).