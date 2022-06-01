Lions baseball standout signs with college

Staff Report

One of Ascension Christian’s top baseball players is all set to continue his career at the next level.

Recently, Lions senior infielder Braden Tregre officially signed his letters of intent to join the East Texas Baptist University baseball program. Tregre committed to ETBU last month.

Tregre was one of the top players on an Ascension Christian squad that went 24-10 during the regular season and finished as the District 7-1A runner-up for the second straight season.

The Lions made the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 11 seed. They dropped two close games against sixth-seeded Sacred Heart, ending their season after one round.

Tregre made the All-District 7-1A second team as a second-baseman.