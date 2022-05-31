Parish baseball players make All-District 7-1A

It was an exceptional year for Ascension Parish baseball.

Two 5A teams from the area reached the state tournament in Sulphur. However, that wasn’t the only classification that tasted success in Ascension in 2022. The two teams in Class 1A also performed extremely well.

Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian each won more than 20 games, the two finished at the top of District 7-1A and both schools reached the Division-IV playoffs.

That’s why both schools dominated the All-District 7-1A team. Between the two squads, there were 23 selections.

Leading the charge was Ascension Catholic. The Bulldogs had 12 selections overall. That included 10 first-team selections.

Ascension Catholic had another strong year. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 23-8 record, which included an undefeated run in District 7-1A. That earned them their second straight district championship.

All but one of the Bulldogs’ regular-season defeats came against upper-classification schools, and 15 of their 23 victories came against bigger teams.

Ascension Catholic pulled off some great wins over quality opponents.

The Bulldogs beat: Class 5A state runner-up St. Amant, 3A state champion Lutcher, 3A runner-up Berwick, Division-II state runner-up University and Division-II state semifinalist Parkview Baptist.

Ascension Catholic also dropped a close game against eventual Class 4A state champion South Terrebonne.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seeding for the Division-IV playoffs and swept Riverside Academy by a combined score of 15-4 in the first round.

That pushed Ascension Catholic through to the state quarterfinals for the eighth straight postseason.

Facing seventh-seeded St. Frederick, the Bulldogs rolled to a 13-3 win in game one. However, standing just one victory away from the state semifinals, Ascension Catholic dropped back-to-back games, ending its season.

Second-year head coach Gee Cassard was named the District 7-1A Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Junior Brooks Leonard was named the District 7-1A MVP. Leonard was a first-team selection at both pitcher and short stop.

His twin brother, Bryce made the all-district first team from both the mound and from third base.

Senior Demarco Harry was a first-team selection at second base. He also made the second team as a pitcher. Harry is a Grambling State commit.

Nicholls signee Lex Melancon made the first team at catcher. Joining him on the first unit were senior first-baseman Jacques Husers, outfielders Jackson Landry and Layton Melancon and designated hitter Collin Brown.

Jake Landry was an honorable-mention selection for Ascension Catholic.

Eleven Ascension Christian players made the All-District 7-1A team.

The Lions had another tremendously productive year under head coach Jared Kleinpeter. Ascension Christian went 24-10 during the regular season, with seven of those losses coming against upper-classification schools.

The Lions were the District 7-1A runners-up for the second straight year.

Ascension Christian made the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 11 seed. In the first round, the Lions dropped two close games against sixth-seeded Sacred Heart, which ended their season.

Making the all-district first team for Ascension Christian were pitcher Jack Markey, first-baseman Brennan Hunt and outfielder Andrew Landry.

Making the second team were: Wyatt Buratt at both pitcher and short stop, pitcher Jacob Brignac, catcher Preston Connelly, second-baseman Brandon Tregre, third-baseman Carter Evans, outfielder Carson Sulfsted and designated hitter Wyatt Stafford.