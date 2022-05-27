AP school board recognizes Lady Gators

The St. Amant Lady Gator softball team has received a hero’s welcome in Ascension Parish ever since the squad returned home from Sulphur, following a Class 5A state championship victory over West Monroe last month.

That won’t be stopping any time soon.

At the Ascension Parish School Board meeting this week, the board recognized the Lady Gators and celebrated their tremendous championship achievement. The team was also recognized at the state capital.

St. Amant just completed one of its best seasons in school history.

After a bit of a pedestrian start to the year, the Lady Gators were dominant for the rest of their schedule.

St. Amant went just 2-2 in its first four games. But after dropping a contest against Central back on Feb. 26, the Lady Gators did not lose again.

St. Amant ended the season on a phenomenal 29-game winning streak. Once again, the Lady Gators cruised through their District 5-5A schedule, on their way to another league championship.

The Lady Gators won their final eight games by at least five runs. This included St. Amant’s overpowering playoff sprint.

The Lady Gators entered the Class 5A playoffs as the second seed. They ended up outscoring the competition, 53-3.

In round one, St. Amant blanked Captain Shreve, 15-0. In the second round, the Lady Gators cruised past parish and district foe Dutchtown, 11-1.

In the quarterfinals, St. Amant crushed Hahnville, 11-2, punching its ticket to the state tournament in Sulphur for the first time since 2019.

Once there, the Lady Gators shut out third-seeded Walker, 6-0, in the semifinals. And in the championship game, St. Amant made easy work of fourth-seeded West Monroe, 10-0.

It was the program’s second state title under head coach Amy Pitre and its second championship in the past four years (including the 2020 cancelled postseason). It was St. Amant’s seventh state title overall.

Boston College commit Addison Jackson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the state title game against the Lady Rebels.

She also hit 26 home runs during the year, which shattered the old school record for most homers in a single season. In addition, Jackson broke the school’s career home-run record.

In the state title game, Jackson, Aralee Beene, Alix Franklin and Samantha Landaiche all hit two-run homers.

Other key contributors for the Lady Gators in 2022 included standouts such as: senior Carmen Dixon, Mary Beth Zeller, Kami Gautreau, senior Caterina Byars, Makinzey Elisar, Olivia Falcon, Aubrey Dunne, McKenzie Smith and Halle Haydel. These players all made the All-District 5-5A team.

St. Amant proved to be the best team in the state, but the Lady Gators are also considered as one of the best teams in the country.

In the latest MaxPreps national rankings, St. Amant is ranked as the fourth-best softball team in the nation.

MaxPreps is a website that specializes in coverage of high-school sports across the United States.

The site releases a revised top-25 poll each week.

The only teams ranked ahead of the Lady Gators are Roncalli of Indianapolis, Ind., Lake Creek of Montgomery, Texas, and Patterson Mill of Bel Air, Md.