Citizen unveils All-Parish boy’s soccer team

The boy’s soccer season was a productive one in Ascension Parish as three area teams made the playoffs and one made a run all the way to the state title game.

The Dutchtown Griffins had truly a special year. In fact, it was the greatest season in school history.

First, the Griffins narrowly edged out St. Amant to capture the outright district championship.

Dutchtown was undefeated in league play.

Once in the playoffs, the Griffins made an improbable run to the championship game.

After disposing of Central Lafourche in round one, Dutchtown went on to pull off road upsets over Brother Martin, Jesuit and St. Paul’s to reach the Division-I title matchup for the first time in program history.

The Griffins fought hard, but they eventually fell to defending champion Catholic, 1-0.

As a result, a parish-leading eight Griffins made the All-Parish team.

Also, head coach Marcus Dyer was named the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Jaxson Stovall was named the Ascension Parish MVP.

After finishing as the District-5 runner-up and losing just one regular-season game, St. Amant was seeded fifth to begin the postseason.

The Gators took down New Iberia in round one, but their season was ended in the second round, as they were upset by 12th-seeded Denham Springs, 2-1, in overtime.

It was only St. Amant’s second loss of the season.

The Gators had seven players make the All-Parish team.

East Ascension had some ups and downs in 2022, but the Spartans did net their share of accomplishments.

It was East Ascension’s tie against St. Amant that kept its archrival from winning at least a share of the district title. And the Spartans made the playoffs as well.

Unfortunately for East Ascension, the postseason ended after a first-round loss to St. Paul’s. The Spartans finished with an overall record of 9-11-3.

Six Spartans made the All-Parish team.

Ascension Christian had a bit of a down year. The Lions missed out on the playoffs.

However, the performances of their best players were not overlooked. Three Ascension Christian standouts were named to each the first and second teams.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish boy’s soccer team:

First Team

Jaxson Stovall (Dutchtown)

Dillon Staal (St. Amant)

Ayden Rawashdeh (Dutchtown)

Holden David (St. Amant)

Andrew Landry (Ascension Christian)

Aiden Remont (Dutchtown)

Brandon Hogan (East Ascension)

Soren Gaffney (St. Amant)

Noah Perret (Dutchtown)

Preston Connelly (Ascension Christian)

Brooks Lambert (East Ascension)

Josh Barrow (Dutchtown)

Micah Cretini (St. Amant)

Kaden Hogan (East Ascension)

Ethan Hunt (Ascension Christian)

Second Team

Myles Gautreau (East Ascension)

Colby Forsyth (St. Amant)

Riley Lawler (Dutchtown)

Anthony Avila (St. Amant)

Obi Irondi (Dutchtown)

Mason Adams (Ascension Christian)

Diego Ontiveros (East Ascension)

Carson Gautreau (Dutchtown)

Aaron Millet (St. Amant)

Luke Gautreau (Ascension Christian)

Owen Kern (East Ascension)

Dylan Spansel (Ascension Christian)

MVP – Jaxson Stovall (Dutchtown)

Coach of the Year – Marcus Dyer (Dutchtown)