Parish softball players make All-District 5-5A

It was a tremendous season for 5A Ascension Parish softball as all three teams made the playoffs, and St. Amant took home the state championship.

Besides the Lady Gators taking home the top prize, Dutchtown won a postseason game, and East Ascension had a huge bounce-back season, returning to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

As a result of such strong play, these three Ascension squads filled the All-District 5-5A softball team. Altogether, there were 32 parish selections.

St. Amant led the way with 13 standouts being named to the all-district squad.

The Lady Gators just finished off a phenomenal season that saw them earn the program’s seventh Class 5A state championship.

St. Amant began the year at 2-2. From there, the Lady Gators finished the season on a 29-game winning streak, which included another District 5-5A title.

St. Amant entered the Class 5A playoffs as the second seed. From there, it was smooth sailing for the Lady Gators.

They returned to Sulphur for the state tournament for the first time since 2019. After blanking Walker in the semifinals, St. Amant crushed West Monroe, 10-0, to take home its second state title in the past four years.

During their playoff run, the Lady Gators outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 53-3.

Head coach Amy Pitre was named the District 5-5A Coach of the Year. It was the second state championship she’s won at St. Amant.

Junior pitcher Addison Jackson was named the district’s MVP.

Jackson broke the school record for most single-season home runs with 26. She also set a new school mark for most career home runs. From the circle, the Boston College commit struck out more than 300 batters.

Joining Jackson on the all-district first team were: junior catcher Kami Gautreau, sophomore infielders Alix Franklin and Mary Beth Zeller, outfielders Carmen Dixon (senior) and Aralee Beane (junior), sophomore utility player Samantha Landaiche and senior designated player Caterina Byars.

St. Amant’s second-team selections were junior pitcher Olivia Falcon, sophomore infielder Aubrey Dunne, sophomore outfielder Makinzey Elisar and freshman designated player McKenzie Smith.

Halle Haydel was an honorable-mention selection.

Dutchtown had 10 players named to the All-District 5-5A team.

Under head coach Nancy Ensminger, the Lady Griffins went 18-14 during the regular season and then upset Benton in the first round of the playoffs. Their season was then ended with a second-round loss against parish and district foe St. Amant.

Making the first time for Dutchtown was senior catcher and Nicholls signee Brynne Songy. She was joined by senior outfielder Katelyn Bessonette, sophomore infielder Harper Dupre, sophomore utility player Riley Bennett and freshman pitcher Abby Froelich.

Freshman utility player Katie Van Haverbeke made the second team, and Alexa Womack, Maddie Keller, Lysia Russell and Ariel Hayes were all honorable-mention selections.

Nine East Ascension players made the All-District 5-5A team. The Lady Spartans had a terrific turnaround under first-year head coach Ryan Lewis.

Last season, East Ascension didn’t win a single game. This year, the Lady Spartans piled up 14 victories and made a return to the playoffs.

Making the all-district first team were sophomore utility player Corin Waguespack, junior infielder Kate Rills and junior catcher Maycee Sonnier.

Second-team selections for the Lady Spartans were junior pitcher Alisha Brown, junior utility player Grace Burke, sophomore outfielder Avery Wheat and freshman infielder Mya Lanoux.

Tobie Landry and Anna Johnson were honorable-mention selections for East Ascension.