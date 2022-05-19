Citizen unveils All-Parish girl’s soccer team

Ascension Parish saw some strong performances by its girl’s soccer standouts this past season, as all three teams reached the postseason.

Dutchtown made a sensational run to the state semifinals, while East Ascension’s win total improved by nine games.

The Lady Griffins completed one of the best seasons in the program’s history under first-year head coach Jared Moss, who is the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year.

Dutchtown completed the regular season with a 15-5-1 record, which included a nine-game winning streak heading into the playoffs.

The Lady Griffins went undefeated in district play and won their league games by an astounding combined margin of 32-2. That dominance led to Dutchtown claiming its second straight district championship.

The Lady Griffins earned the No. 5 seeding for the Division-I playoffs.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins cruised past parish and district rival East Ascension, 4-1.

Dutchtown went on to defeat No. 12 Fontainebleau, 3-2, to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

There, the Lady Griffins dominated fourth-seeded Captain Shreve, 4-0. That led to Dutchtown’s first semifinal appearance since 2007, and it was only the program’s third-ever semifinal trip.

That’s where the Lady Griffins’ season ended as they fell to top seed and eventual champion Dominican.

Dutchtown sophomore Riley Hicock is the Ascension Parish MVP. Eight of her teammates also made the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish team.

The Lady Spartans had a fantastic bounce-back season under Jennifer Franklin. After winning just three games and missing the playoffs in 2020, East Ascension went 12-8-2 this season.

The Lady Spartans also returned to the postseason, but they were eliminated by Dutchtown in the opening round.

Seven East Ascension players made All-Parish.

St. Amant uncharacteristically had a down year in 2021.

The Lady Gators finished just 6-13 during the regular season. However, they still made the Division-I playoffs and earned the No. 22 seeding.

In the first round, St. Amant visited No. 11 Mandeville. The Lady Gators put forth a tremendous effort, but they eventually fell, 2-1, ending their season.

Four St. Amant players were named to the All-Parish team.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish girl’s soccer squad:

First Team:

Riley Hicock (Dutchtown)

Nya Bridgewater (St. Amant)

Maya Tilley (Dutchtown)

Hannah May (East Ascension)

Tristen Gulczynski (Dutchtown)

Sadie Bourgeois (St. Amant)

Paige Pranskey (East Ascension)

Carrigan Hookfin (Dutchtown)

Leah Pranskey (East Ascension)

Colette Smith (Dutchtown)

Lillian Moss (Dutchtown)

Second Team:

Audrey Galindo (East Ascension)

Londyn Naden (Dutchtown)

Brynn Weathers (St. Amant)

Sheyla Sanchez (East Ascension)

Jaida Johnson (Dutchtown)

Lillian Aucoin (St. Amant)

Nayla Sanchez (East Ascension)

Cameron Bonadona (Dutchtown)

Taylor Carty (East Ascension)

MVP – Riley Hicock (Dutchtown)

Coach of the Year – Jared Moss (Dutchtown)