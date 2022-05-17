St. Amant announces 2022 HOF class

St. Amant High School recently announced the members of the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

This year’s class will include Kim Batiste, Wade Walker, Katina Smith and legacy honoree George DeArmond.

The class will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22 for inductees and their family members. The group will also be recognized during a pre-game ceremony at The Pit on Friday, Sept. 23, when St. Amant faces Opelousas High.

Hall of Fame nominations were requested from the public earlier this year. From there, the nominations were considered by the Hall of Fame selection committee.

They were judged by their significant and/or long-tern contributions to St. Amant High School athletics.

Gator head football coach and athletic director David Oliver said that the intent of the Hall of Fame is to maintain the heritage and tradition of successful athletic programs at the school. It will also serve as a means of recognizing, preserving and honoring the athletes, coaches and individuals who made significant contributions to Gator athletic programs over the years.

“Our vision is that St. Amant High School’s Hall of Fame will inspire the next generations of athletes, coaches, and volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with St. Amant athletic programs,” Oliver said.

Last year’s Hall of Fame class included: Alana Addison, Joseph Lewis, Bob Lemons, Clark Lambert and legacy honoree Glenn Bourgeois.

This year’s legacy honoree will be DeArmond. Legacy honorees represent the St. Amant Wildcats prior to 1978.

Joining D’Armond in this year’s Hall of Fame class will be Batiste, Walker and Smith.

Batiste was a standout for St. Amant baseball who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 1987 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his big-league debut in 1991.

Batiste played four seasons with the Phillies. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants.

He’s best known for driving in the winning run in the 10th inning of Philadelphia’s NLCS game-one victory over the Braves in 1993. The Phillies went on to eliminate Atlanta and reach the World Series, where they lost to the Blue Jays.

Batiste played five seasons in the majors, finishing with 10 career home runs and 64 RBIs.

Unfortunately, Batiste passed away in October of 2020, at the age of 52.

Walker was another great baseball player for St. Amant.

He went on to play ball for UL-Monroe in college. Wade was then drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 1993.

He played five years in the minor leagues and one season in the independent league.

Smith was a standout basketball player for the Lady Gators.

After playing at St. Amant, she began her college career at Angelina Junior College. She later moved on to LSU.

More details on the pre-game recognition of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be released closer to September’s event date.