Gators take down Barbe in game one of series

Staff Report

All three parish baseball teams that reached the state quarterfinals won the first game of their series. But perhaps the most impressive of the three victories was picked up by St. Amant.

The Gators went on the road and upset top-seeded Barbe, 7-4.

St. Amant dominated most of the game. The Gators initially took a 4-0 lead after a grand slam by Cole Poirrier. They later led, 7-1, until Barbe attempted a late rally.

The Buccaneers are not just the reigning Class 5A state champions, but they’re the reigning MaxPreps national champs. The team is currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in multiple polls.

Up 4-1 in the third, Ryder Molea and Brayden Kuriger reached base. Then Poirrier struck again. He blasted a three-run homer that gave St. Amant the 7-1 lead.

Poirrier finished 2-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Pitcher Jacob Mayers earned the victory from the mound for St. Amant. He was brilliant, pitching six and a third innings and only allowed two hits and two runs. He struck out 10 batters.

It was only Barbe’s fourth loss all season, and it was the first time the program has ever been defeated in a game of a playoff series. The series format was introduced in 2014.

Coincidently, 2014 was the last time St. Amant reached the state tournament in Sulphur (the Gators lost to Barbe in the semifinals that year). The Gators are now one victory away from making their return.

St. Amant and Barbe will play game two at 1 p.m. on Saturday. If Barbe wins and forces a game three, it will be played at 4.