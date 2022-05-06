Griffins take game one in 10 innings

In game one of its quarterfinal series against Central, the innings kept going by and Dutchtown just couldn’t scratch a run.

The contest dragged along into the 10th inning. There, the marathon outing finally came to an end, thanks to an unlikely hero for the Griffins.

Sophomore Carter Hanberry came in to pinch hit, and he produced. Hanberry singled and then stole a base. He eventually made it to third.

At the plate, Grant Morrison struck out, but the ball slid past the Wildcat catcher, allowing Morrison to stay alive. Hanberry then raced home. Once he slid head-first into the plate, the Griffins collected a thrilling 3-2 victory.

“I’m just so proud of these guys. They’ve done it all year. They found a way,” Dutchtown head coach Chris Schexnayder said. “They just go out and compete, and they keep believing until the last out. Carter came up with a big pinch hit, and it set the stage for us. He was able to steal a bag. We were aggressive and got him to third. Their pitcher was really good. He throws that nasty slider. Fortunately for us, it got away from him, and we were able to win.”

The Griffins trailed, 1-0, heading into the third. Caleb Ickes singled, and Ethan Mayeux tied the game with an RBI bunt single.

Central regained the lead in the top of the fourth, but Dutchtown tied it again at the bottom of the frame.

Tanner Vadnais led off with a walk, and Will Delaune singled. Vadnais was then driven home with a Pierson Parent base hit.

The Griffins went on to load the bases with just one out, but they failed to drive anymore runs home.

The same thing happened to Dutchtown in the bottom of the fifth. The bases were loaded with just one out, but once again, all three players ended the inning stranded.

The game went to extra innings, and the Griffins continued to struggle to pick up timely hits. In the bottom of the ninth, they had two runners on, but they failed to score.

Finally, in the bottom of the 10th, Hanberry came up with the big hit, and he eventually came around for the game-winning run.

Throughout the course of the game, the Dutchtown defense made some huge plays.

In the second, centerfielder Reuben Williams gunned out a runner at home. In the seventh, right-fielder Collin Dupre made a diving catch that prevented another run.

From the plate, Vadnais was 2-3 with a walk. Mayeux was 1-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Dutchtown only had to use two pitchers during the 10 innings. Starter Nick Gisclair pitched seven complete. He surrendered just four hits and one earned run.

“If we happen to have to play two games tomorrow, we’ll have a full staff ready to go. We’re going to need everybody. We’ll get some rest tonight and be ready to compete,” Schexnayder said.

With the victory, Dutchtown takes the 1-0 lead in the series. The Griffins are now just one win away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur for the first time since 2010.

“Anytime you can get that first win in a best-two-out-of-three series, it’s huge. But we know they have a good team, and they’re going to come back tomorrow ready to go,” Schexnayder said. “They have two good arms that we’re going to face tomorrow. We’ll have our guy, and he’s ready to go. We’re gonna line it up and play.”