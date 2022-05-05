Parish golfers perform well at state tournament

Staff Report

The LHSAA Boys and Girl’s Golf State Championships were held in Lafayette this week, and three parish teams had golfers who finished in the top 10.

The Dutchtown girl’s squad had the best finish from Ascension. The Lady Griffins completed the state tournament as the Division-I state runners-up, only behind Barbe.

Dutchtown had a team total of 342, while Barbe shot 329.

St. Scholastica, Sam Houston and C.E. Byrd rounded out the rest of the top five.

The Lady Griffins were led by Hannah Pitre. Pitre shot an 80 and an 81 to finish with a two-round score of 161. That was good enough for a fourth-place finish.

St. Scholastica’s Sarah Meral’s 148 was good enough to take home the individual state title.

For the Division-II girls, Ascension Christian’s Peyton Flynn placed eighth with a total score of 162.

St. Martin’s Morgan Guepet won with a total of 142.

Ursuline captured the Division-II girl’s title with a score of 317. Ouachita Christian was the runner-up. Newman, Episcopal and St. Martin’s rounded out the rest of the top five.

For the Division-III boys, Ascension Catholic placed third as a team. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 708.

Ouachita Christian took home the state championship, and Quitman was the runner-up.

Patrick Cancienne placed ninth for Ascension Catholic with rounds of 83 and 82. Teammate Jack Abadie had a total of 166.

Ouachita Christian’s Caden Lester was the best individual golfer in Division IV, finishing with a score of 146.