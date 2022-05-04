Parish wrestlers make All-Metro team

It was another tremendously successful season of high-school wrestling in Ascension Parish, and as a result, the area was well represented on the recently-released Baton Rough All-Metro team.

In fact, 12 Ascension Parish wrestlers made the squad. Four were named to the first team.

Three of those four first-team selections came from Dutchtown. These wrestlers were Cole Mire, Foster Shank and Hayden Harms.

Mire went 47-9 in the 120-pound division this season. He finished fourth at the Louisiana Classic, he won the city championship and he was the state runner-up.

Shank built up an impressive 36-13 record at 152 pounds.

Harms went 48-5, placed second at the Louisiana Classic, won the city championship and finished as the state runner-up in the 195-pound division.

Dutchtown head coach Michael Vicknair was named the All-Metro Coach of the Year. Vicknair led the Griffins to a fourth-place finish at the city tournament, and they finished eighth at the state tournament.

Brother Martin took home this year’s Division-I state title. Jesuit was the runner-up, with Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Parkway finishing next in line.

Brother Martin also won the Louisiana Classic, which was held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Teurlings Catholic was runner up, and Catholic, Jesuit and Archbishop Shaw rounded out the rest of the top five.

Dutchtown was also 15-9 at dual meets this past season. The Griffins finished 11th at the Louisiana Classic.

The final first-team All-Metro selection was East Ascension’s Santos Ramos. Ramos helped lead the Spartans to a seventh-place finish at the Louisiana Classic and fifth-place finish at the state tournament.

He finished with a superb 52-2 record as he won titles at the Louisiana Classic and the city tournament. Ramos was the state runner-up in the 160-pound division.

Six of Ramos’ Spartan teammates were named to the All-Metro second team. They were: Aiden Krass at 106 pounds, Jessie Maneckshaw at 113 pounds, Luke Maneckshaw at 132 pounds, Gregory Walker at 145 pounds, Corey Holmes at 195 pounds and Jacob Schexnaydre at 220 pounds.

Jessie Maneckshaw placed fourth at the Louisiana Classic.

Two Dutchtown wrestlers made the second team. They were Cole Gross at 138 pounds and Tyler Addison at 182 pounds. Addison finished as the runner-up at the Louisiana Classic.

Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram was named the All-Metro Outstanding Wrestler.

Ingram went a perfect 36-0 this season as he won the Louisiana Classic title, the city title and the state championship in the 145-pound division.