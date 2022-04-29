St. Amant headed to 5A championship game

Staff Report

The St. Amant Lady Gators are now one victory away from taking home another Class 5A state championship.

St. Amant put forth another dominating effort today, blanking third-seeded Walker, 6-0, in a state semifinal game in Sulphur, to punch its ticket for the championship contest on Saturday evening.

It’s the second straight playoff game in which the Lady Gators faced a team they beat by one run during the regular season.

In the quarterfinals, St. Amant faced Hahnville, a squad the Lady Gators edged out, 1-0, in 10 innings for their season opener. This time around, they hammered the Lady Tigers, 11-2.

St. Amant also beat Walker, 1-0, during the regular season. But in Sulphur, the second-seeded Lady Gators were overpowering.

St. Amant scored two runs in the second. The Lady Gators carried the 2-0 lead into the fifth, where they exploded for four runs to put the game out of reach.

It was St. Amant’s 28th straight victory. The Lady Gators have won their first four playoff games by a combined score of 43-3.

St. Amant will now play fourth-seeded West Monroe in the state title game.

The Lady Rebels thrashed Sam Houston, 11-4, in their semifinal matchup.

The Lady Gators beat West Monroe, 5-3, on March 26.

If the Lady Gators win, it will be the program’s second state championship in the last four years (which includes the cancelled postseason of 2020).

The Class 5A title game will be played at Frasch Park’s Field 15 at 4 p.m., on Saturday.