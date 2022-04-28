Bulldog baseball star signs with college

Staff Report

This week was special for one of Ascension Catholic’s best athletes.

In the school’s gym and surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches, Bulldog senior Lex Melancon signed his letters of intent to continue his baseball career at Nicholls.

Melancon has been a sensational player for Ascension Catholic for the last two seasons.

As the Bulldogs’ starting catcher during his junior campaign, Melancon earned both first-team All-District 7-1A and first-team All-Parish honors. Melancon was also named All-State.

He helped lead Ascension Catholic to a district title and a trip to the state quarterfinals.

This season, Melancon and the Bulldogs have been rolling once again. The team went 23-8 during the regular season and captured another league championship. Ascension Catholic earned the No. 2 seeding for the Division-IV playoffs.

Melancon and the Bulldogs are hoping to bring home the program’s first state championship since 2018.