Dutchtown cruises into round two

Staff Report

For the second straight season, Dutchtown has won a first-round playoff game.

On Tuesday evening, the third-seeded Griffins made easy work of No. 30 Slidell, cruising to a 9-2 victory. It was their 20th win in their last 21 games.

Dutchtown jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Two runs were scored on a wild pitch, and Pierson Parent drove home another with a sac fly.

In the third, the Griffins blew the game wide open with four more runs.

Parent and Caleb Ickes each produced an RBI single, and two runners scored on a Slidell throwing error. Those four scores gave Dutchtown a commanding 7-0 advantage that it would never relinquish.

From the mound, Nathan Monceaux picked up his ninth victory of the season. He pitched six complete innings, yielding six hits and one run. He struck out six batters.

With the victory, the Griffins will now host a best-of-three series against No. 14 Ponchatoula, who is coming off of a 2-1 first-round victory over Benton.

This will be the first time Dutchtown hosts a second-round playoff game since 2011.