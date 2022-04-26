Dutchtown standout headed to all-star game

Staff Report

On May 20-21, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association will host its all-star game, which will have four Ascension Parish standouts participating.

But that won’t be the only all-star contest with ties to the area this spring.

One week earlier, the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game will be held, and one softball player from the parish will be competing. Dutchtown senior catcher Brynne Songy has been selected to represent the East squad.

Songy is a Nicholls signee.

She has been a starter at Dutchtown for the past three seasons. As a sophomore and junior, she made the All-District 5-5A squad.

In fact, Songy had a huge junior campaign. She hit .364 with 32 RBIs. That was good enough for her to be named first-team all-district, first-team All-Parish and first-team All-State.

As a senior, Songy helped lead Dutchtown to a 18-14 regular season and the No. 18 seeding in the Class 5A playoffs.

The Lady Griffins came back from a 2-0 deficit to upset No. 15 Benton in the first round of the postseason. However, their season ended in round two with a loss to second-seeded St. Amant.

The LHSCA/LSCA All-Star Game will be played on May 13-14, at Ward 10 Complex in Ball, which is located in Rapides Parish, just north of Pineville.