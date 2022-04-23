St. Amant punches ticket to state tournament

Staff Report

For the first time since they won it all in 2019, the St. Amant Lady Gators are headed to Sulphur for the state tournament.

St. Amant put forth another dominating performance on Saturday evening against 10th-seeded Hahnville in their state quarterfinal matchup.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, it couldn’t be decided in seven innings. They went on to play a 1-0 thriller that went to a 10th frame.

Things went quite differently this time around. Playing at home, the Lady Gators flexed their muscles and pummeled Hahnville, 11-2.

St. Amant dominated right from the start. The Lady Gators jumped out to a 9-0 lead, until Hahnville finally scratched two runs in the fifth.

It was St. Amant’s 27th straight victory. The Lady Gators have won their three postseason games by a combined score of 37-3.

St. Amant will now advance to the state semifinals in Sulphur. The Lady Gators are seeking the program’s seventh state championship and their second under head coach Amy Pitre.

St. Amant will play third-seeded Walker (31-4). Walker is coming off of a 7-3 win over Acadiana in the quarterfinals.

The two teams met back on March 8. St. Amant won that game, 1-0, with pitcher Addison Jackson tossing a no-hitter.

Walker hasn’t lost since. The Lady Wildcats have won 23 straight games.