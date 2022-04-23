Parish track standouts compete at district meet

High-school track teams competed in their respective district meets this week, and plenty of parish performers took home league championships.

In District 5-5A, the Dutchtown boys finished with the best performance of the Ascension Parish squads. The Griffins finished as the league runners-up, only behind Catholic.

Woodlawn placed third, East Ascension landed in fourth and St. Amant rounded out the rest of the top five.

Dutchtown had two performers take home district titles. Cole Martin won the discus event with a measurement of 152 feet and eight inches. Teammate Montrell Morris won the triple jump with a jump of 46 feet and 3.5 inches.

Morris also placed third in the long jump, and Martin placed third in the javelin.

Dylan Sampson, the Tennessee football signee, was the district runner-up in the 100 with a time of 10.65. He also placed third in the 200.

Teddy Orgeron was the league runner-up in the pole vault with a vault of an even 11 feet, and Jaden Watson placed third in the 300 hurdles.

When it came to relay teams, Dutchtown was runner-up in the 4x100 and 4x200, and the Griffins placed third in the 4x800.

East Ascension was led by Matthew Collins, who place second in the 400 with a time of 50.31. Teammate Allen Stark placed third.

Also securing third-place finishes for the Spartans were Aiden Joseph in the shot put and Cameron Stepster in the 800.

The East Ascension 4x200 relay team also placed third.

D’Andre Taylor had a big day for St. Amant. Taylor won the district title in the high jump with a jump of six feet and four inches. He also placed third in the triple jump.

Other third-place finishes by the Gators were earned by Payton Bourgeois in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 and Braxton Trabeau in the 110 hurdles.

St. Amant’s 4x800 relay team was the district runner-up.

For the girls, Dutchtown also had the highest finish in the parish at third, behind Baton Rouge High and champion St. Joseph’s Academy.

East Ascension placed fourth, and St. Amant landed in fifth.

For Dutchtown, once again, Arkansas signee Ariane Linton paved the way. She had another spectacular day as she claimed district titles in both the 100 and the 200. In fact, she was the only female performer from the parish to win a league championship.

Teammate Rachel Fereday was the runner-up in the 800 with a time of two minutes and 25.52 seconds.

The Lady Griffins’ third-place finishes came from Milain Marcell in the javelin, Meghan Joshua in the 100, Gracie Eues in the long jump, Taylor McBride in the pole vault and Isabella LeGath in the 3,200.

The Dutchtown 4x800 relay team placed second, and the 4x400 team placed third.

East Ascension was led by Sydney Johnson and Sahnya Lathon.

Johnson was the district runner-up in both the javelin and the 400, while Lathon placed second in the high jump and third in the triple jump.

Also placing third for the Lady Spartans was Kirsten Mcgirt in the shot put.

The East Ascension 4x100 relay team finished as the district runner-up, and the St. Amant 4x800 squad placed third.