St. Amant’s Thornton named to All-State team

Only one Ascension Parish Class 5A basketball player made the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State team, and that distinction went to St. Amant junior Deniya Thornton.

Thornton was an honorable-mention selection on the LSWA Class 5A girl’s All-State squad.

Before the 2021-22 season began, St. Amant head coach Bianca Harvey said that she was expecting a breakout year from Thornton following an offseason of steady improvements.

That surely proved to be the case. Thornton had another huge season for the Lady Gators.

For the second straight year, Thornton was named the District 5-5A MVP. However, this year, she shared that distinction with McKinley’s Ty’Reona Sibley.

Thornton and the Lady Gators had another memorable season that ended with them being the District 5-5A champions. It was St. Amant’s second straight district title.

The Lady Gators finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record. That was good enough to earn them the No. 8 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. So, for the second straight year, St. Amant hosted a first-round playoff game.

And for the second straight season, the Lady Gators won a first-round contest. This time around, St. Amant eliminated parish and district foe Dutchtown.

This pushed St. Amant through to the second round, where the Lady Gators hosted ninth-seeded West Monroe. It was there that St. Amant’s journey ended. The Lady Gators were beaten by a final score of 70-59.

The Lady Gators finished with an overall record of 20-10.

The LSWA Outstanding Player was Mikaylah Williams of Parkway. Williams is the top-ranked junior prospect in the country. She averaged 23 points and eight rebounds per game this past season, as she helped lead the program to its first-ever state title game.

Williams was also named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

The LSWA Coach of the Year was McKinley’s Krystal Flowers. Flowers led the Lady Panthers to their first state title game since 2018.