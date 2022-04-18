Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball regular seasons are coming to a close.

The softball season ended last week. This will be the final parish softball power rankings article. Meanwhile, baseball is now facing its final week of the regular season.

Here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

It keeps getting harder and harder to imagine Dutchtown being anymore impressive, but then the Griffins keep doing it. Last week, Dutchtown beat St. Amant in back-to-back games by a combined score of 9-1. That stretched the Griffins’ winning streak to 18 games. They now need just one more victory to win District 5-5A. Dutchtown is 29-2 overall.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic worked its way back into the No. 2 spot this week. The Bulldogs picked up a big district win over St. John. Then, they defeated 2A Dunham. That was Ascension Catholic’s eighth win in its last nine outings. It improved the Bulldogs’ overall record to 22-6.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 2)

It wasn’t that long ago when St. Amant was the hottest team in the parish as the Gators won 17 straight games. They’ve cooled off since. St. Amant has now dropped three straight contests. The Gators lost their second matchup against Catholic, and then they dropped back-to-back games against Dutchtown to fall to 25-6 overall.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 4)

Ascension Christian cruised by Slaughter Charter and then dropped a close game to 2A French Settlement. That dropped the Lions’ overall record to 21-9.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension picked up a nice shutout victory over Lutcher, but then the Spartans dropped back-to-back contests against University and Newman to fall to 9-23 overall.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville dropped a game against Lutcher last week. That pushed the Tigers’ losing streak to eight games. They’re now 2-16-1.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant finished the regular season with a record of 26-2. The Lady Gators won District 5-5A and will enter the playoffs on a sensational 24-game winning streak. St. Amant earned the No. 2 seeding in the Class 5A bracket.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown finished the regular season with a record of 17-14. The Lady Griffins are seeded 18th in the Class 5A playoffs. They’ll have to go on the road in round one.

3. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic finished up their schedule with a record of 14-15. The Lady Bulldogs dropped their final three games. They’ll head into the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 13 seed.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension finished the regular season with an overall record of 14-18. The Lady Spartans won three straight games to end the year. They’ll head into the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 29 seed.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Christian lost its final three games to finish 7-11. The Lady Gators earned the No. 15 seeding in the Division-IV playoffs.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville’s season ended with an overall record of 1-5.