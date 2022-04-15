Griffins earn two huge wins over St. Amant

On Thursday, Dutchtown showed why it’ll be competing for a state championship next month. The Griffins have the arms to win the big games.

Facing St. Amant in a home double-header, Dutchtown went with Nick Gisclair in game one, and they put Nathan Monceaux on the mound in the second outing.

Monceaux threw a complete game, and Gisclair pitched just a shade under seven innings. In that time, the duo held a potent Gator offense to just one run.

Dutchtown took both matchups by a combined score of 9-1 to remain in first place in District 5-5A.

“All four guys threw great games today. Our guys were a little better,” Griffin head coach Chris Schexnayder said. “When you give up one run in 14 innings against a really good team, you have to tip your hat to our guys. Coach (Troy) Templet called a great game, and our pitching staff did an outstanding job of mixing it up and dominating the hitters.”

Dutchtown blanked St. Amant in game one, 5-0. In the second game, the Griffins jumped out to another great start.

In the bottom of the first, the bases were loaded following walks by Ethan Mayeux and Tanner Vadnais and an infield single by Collin Dupre.

A run then scored on a Will Delaune grounder, and another came home following a Gator throwing error.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, St. Amant scored its first and only run of the day. Blaise LaLonde came up with an RBI single to make it 2-1.

However, Dutchtown answered in the bottom of the frame. Vadnais led off with a walk, and Delaune drove him home with a double. Delaune later scored on a wild pitch to extend the Griffin lead to 4-1.

With Monceaux dominating from the mound, that lead was all Dutchtown would need.

The Griffins won despite only picking up two hits. Those hits were made by Dupre and Delaune, with Delaune collecting an RBI.

Gator pitcher Dallis Moran was very good in defeat. He only surrendered the two hits and three earned runs. He struck out six batters.

Monceaux pitched a complete game for the Griffins. He also yielded just two hits and struck out six batters.

After the game, St. Amant head coach Brandon Bravata didn’t have anything negative to say about his team. He thought the day’s results were more about the exceptional play of Dutchtown.

“I think that’s an experienced team and a quality team that’s been very good for a couple of years,” Bravata said. “I thought they were better tonight. Hats off to them. I don’t necessarily think it’s anything that we didn’t do. They extended some at-bats and forced some walks. I think it’s all a credit to them.”

It was the 18th straight victory for Dutchtown, and the Griffins have now improved to a perfect 8-0 in district play.

“I’m so proud of them. We didn’t swing it great tonight, but the difference between our team and a lot of teams in the state is that these guys are great teammates,” Schexnayder said. “They worry about the Griffins, rather than themselves. They don’t have bad body language, they fight for their team and that’s the thing that makes me so excited about these guys.”

If Dutchtown can win at least one of its two matchups against Catholic next week, the Griffins will win the District 5-5A championship.