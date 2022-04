Staff Report

Monday night was special for one of East Ascension’s top soccer standouts as senior midfielder Myles Gautreau signed his letters of intent, alongside his family.

Gautreau will be continuing his soccer career at Centenary College in Shreveport.

This past season, Gautreau was a second-team all-district selection as he helped lead the Spartans to the playoffs, where they fell to eventual state semifinalist St. Paul’s.