Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball seasons continued last week, and parish teams have had very active schedules.

The softball regular season is beginning to wind down, while the baseball squads continued district play this week.

Here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

Dutchtown still hasn’t lost a game since March 12. Last week, the Griffins won their two matchups against parish and district rival East Ascension. That upped Dutchtown’s winning streak to 16 games. The Griffins are now a perfect 6-0 in district play and 27-2 overall.

2. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant makes the jump over Ascension Catholic in the power rankings this week. The Bulldogs actually beat St. Amant head to head in the season opener, but the Gators have now lost two fewer games, and they picked up a huge victory over Catholic last week. That pushed their winning streak to 17 games. St. Amant is now 25-4 overall.

3. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic put together a six-game winning streak that included two victories over 4A Plaquemine. However, that streak came to an end on Saturday. The Bulldogs were beaten by Central Private at home. That dropped their overall record to 20-6.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 4)

Ascension Christian has now won eight of its last nine games. The Lions’ only loss in that stretch came against 3A Lutcher. The Lions picked up a win over St. John and two victories over 4A Livonia last week to improve to 20-8 overall.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension dropped close games to Dutchtown, Walker and Destrehan last week. The Spartans then picked up two district victories over Woodlawn. Their record is now 8-19.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville dropped three more games last week. That pushed the Tigers’ losing streak to seven games. They’re now 2-15-1.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant continued to win last week. The Lady Gators beat Parkview Baptist, 15-0. St. Amant then beat John Curtis, the top-ranked team in Division I, 6-1. That pushed its winning streak to 23 games to improve its overall record to 25-2.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Last week, Dutchtown picked up victories over Riverside Academy, Assumption and South Beauregard. The Lady Griffins did drop one contest against Lutcher. Their record now stands at 17-14 overall.

3. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic has lost three of its last four games, but all three of those defeats came against upper-classification teams. The Lady Bulldogs are now 15-13 overall.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension put an end to a four-game losing streak. The Lady Spartans collected back-to-back victories over Mount Hermon and Central Lafourche by a combined score of 24-1. Their record is now 13-19.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

After Ascension Christian dropped a district contest against St. John, the Lady Lions then lost to 3A St. James. That dropped their record to 7-10.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville dropped a close game against East Iberville in its regular-season finale. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 1-5 record.