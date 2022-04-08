St. Amant keeps impressive winning streak alive

St. Amant didn’t have a lot of hits against John Curtis on Thursday evening, but they produced them at opportune moments. And it certainly didn’t hurt that Addison Jackson pitched a one-hitter from the circle.

The result was an impressive 6-1 victory for the Lady Gators over the top-ranked team in Division I. And it just so happened to be the 23rd straight win for St. Amant.

It was never in doubt for the Lady Gators. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings and cruised from there.

“The girls were ready to play. We put a lot of work in two-out hits and jumping on teams first,” St. Amant head coach Amy Pitre said. “[Addison] wasn’t feeling very well today, though you couldn’t tell. We put an emphasis on scoring some runs for her and getting it going early, and they did.

“Base-running was huge in that first inning—taking two bases, getting a timely hit. Our catcher had three walks. That sounds little, but we’ve been working on that with her. Two of those scored. Things like that, that go unnoticed, that’s what we’ve been focusing on, and it came into play early.”

In the bottom of the first inning, Jackson and Alix Franklin both walked. Carmen Dixon then drove in two runs with a double.

The Lady Gators extended the lead in the bottom of the second. Kami Gautreau walked, and both Jackson and Caterina Byars drove a run home to make it 4-0.

John Curtis picked up its only hit and only run in the top of the third inning. The Lady Patriots collected a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-1.

They made things interesting in the top of the fourth after a walk and an illegal pitch put two runners on base with no outs. However, Jackson escaped the inning unscathed following two big strikeouts.

St. Amant put its finishing touches on the game in the bottom of the sixth. Gautreau walked, and Jackson crushed a two-run homer over the centerfield wall to make it 6-1.

From the plate, Jackson was 2-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBIs. She now holds the program’s single-season home-run record and the career home-run mark.

And from the circle, Jackson surrendered just one hit and one run. She struck out 11.

“She’s mad about the home run, but that’s a good team we just played, and she handled them pretty well,” Pitre said. “The one thing she’s done so well this season is staying in control of the game. When they get runners on, I think that’s when she’s at her best. That’s maturity.”

Also leading the Lady Gators was Dixon, who went 1-3 with two RBIs.

The second-ranked Lady Gators (Class 5A) handed John Curtis only its third loss of the season.

“This is huge because we’re going to see teams like this in the playoffs. I want a tough game late in the year because that’s all we’re going to have coming up,” Pitre said. “I love playing John Curtis. They’re a good team that has been battle tested all year. They play a lot of similar competition. Their pitchers have played good hitters, so this will get us ready.”