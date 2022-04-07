City of Donaldsonville places three on All-State teams

Just recently, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All-State basketball teams, and three players from the city of Donaldsonville made the cut.

Two Donaldsonville Tiger standouts made the Class 3A squad, and one Ascension Catholic boy’s player made the Class 1A team.

In 1A, senior Bulldog guard Demarco Harry was named to the LSWA All-State second team. Harry averaged 23 points per game this past season.

Harry helped the Bulldogs capture the District 7-1A championship in 2021-22, and they finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

Ascension Catholic earned the No. 7 seed in the Division-IV playoffs. The Bulldogs went on to host a first-round playoff game.

In that contest, Ascension Catholic defeated No. 10 River Oaks, 73-63. That pushed them through to the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

Ascension Catholic’s season then ended with a loss to second-seeded Calvary Baptist, the eventual Division-IV state runner-up.

The Bulldogs finished the year with an overall record of 17-12.

In addition to being named second-team All-State, Harry was also named the District 7-1A MVP.

The LSWA named Calvary Baptist’s La’Bree Williams as the Class 1A Outstanding Player. Williams averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game in helping lead his team to a state runner-up finish.

Southern Lab’s Harold Boudreaux was named the Class 1A Coach of the Year. He led the Kittens to the Division-IV state championship.

On the LSWA Class 3A All-State squad, Donaldsonville senior forward Troy Cole was named to the second team. Cole averaged 17 points per game this past season.

He is a Blackburn College signee.

Also, Donaldsonville senior point guard Lawrence Forcell was named All-State honorable mention.

Forcell and Cole helped lead Donaldsonville to a 27-4 record during the regular season, which included an undefeated run in league play that resulted in a District 9-3A championship.

The Tigers also carried a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs. That helped them earn the No. 4 seeding in the Class 3A postseason.

Donaldsonville continued its impressive run in the playoffs.

In the opening round, the Tigers trounced No. 28 Mamou, 94-53. In round two, they rolled past 13th-seeded Frederick A. Douglas, 63-39.

And in the state quarterfinals, Donaldsonville pulled away from fifth-seeded Iowa, 62-50, to punch its ticket to LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness for the first time since 2014.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ memorable run ended in the state semifinals. Donaldsonville was beaten, 70-45, by top seed and eventual state champion Madison Prep. It was the Chargers’ second straight 3A state championship victory.

Donaldsonville ended the season with an overall record of 30-5.

Madison Prep center Percy Daniels was named the Class 3A Outstanding Player. The Seton Hall signee averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and nearly six blocks per game during the Chargers’ state title run.

The LSWA Class 3A Coach of the Year was Erroll Gauff of Archbishop Hannan, who led his team to the Division-II state title.