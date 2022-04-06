Griffins make easy work of rival Spartans

When Dutchtown and East Ascension met on Saturday, the Spartans gave the Griffins all they could handle. Dutchtown was lucky to escape with a 3-2 victory.

Things were quite different on Tuesday. Hosting the Spartans, Dutchtown showed why they’re currently the second-ranked team in the Class 5A power rankings.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Will Delaune hit a three-run homer to give the Griffins the lead. And from there, it was smooth sailing. Dutchtown rolled to an emphatic 14-1 victory in five innings.

“We did a much better job at the plate tonight. They were focused and had some really good at-bats,” Griffin head coach Chris Schexnayder said. “The three-run homer in the first allowed us to relax a bit and not feel the pressure of every at-bat. They relaxed and had a really good approach at the plate.”

East Ascension got off to a great start against Dutchtown ace Nathan Monceaux.

Dominick Regira led off with a double, and he eventually scored on a sac fly by Dax Powell to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

At the bottom of the inning, Collin Dupre was hit by a pitch and Tanner Vadnais walked. That set up Delaune, who crushed a three-run blast over the left-field wall.

To end the frame, Grant Morrison came up with an RBI single to give Dutchtown a 4-1 advantage.

In the second, the Griffins added a run following a sac fly by Vadnais.

And in the bottom of the third, the wheels fell off for East Ascension as Dutchtown exploded for six more runs.

Monceaux and Morrison both walked to lead off the inning. A run then scored on a wild pitch, and another scored on a Spartan fielding error.

Rueben Williams then walked and Ethan Mayeux singled to load the bases. Right on cue, Dupre drove two runs home with a base hit.

To end the disastrous Spartan inning, Dutchtown scored two more runs following an East Ascension throwing error.

Up 11-1 in the bottom of the fourth, the Griffins scored three more. Those runs were scored as the result of an RBI single by Carter Hanberry and a two-RBI single by Abram Green.

In defeat, Regira went 2-3 for East Ascension.

Dutchtown was led by Delaune as he went 1-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Mayeux was 2-3, and Dupre was 1-2 and drove in two runs.

Monceaux pitched five complete, surrendering just five hits and one run. He struck out six.

“He came out there in the first, and they had a couple of hits on him,” Schexnayder said. “We had a play behind him that we couldn’t make, and they were able to score one. But once we took the lead, I think he knew he was going to have a good night. Then he relaxed and really threw the ball well.”

Dutchtown has now won 14 straight games, and they’re 4-0 in district play. But they have a daunting task ahead. Soon, they’ll have to play both Catholic and St. Amant twice.

“We’re in the same situation we were in last year,” Schexnayder said. “We were 6-0 going into St. Amant and Catholic, and we dropped three out of the four. So, we’re looking to come back this year. The guys have been working hard, and they’re really focused. They have some goals in mind, and they’re really hungry.”