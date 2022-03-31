St. Amant’s Jackson breaks school record

St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson has already had one of the most heralded careers the school’s softball program has ever seen, and she isn’t close to being finished.

Last weekend, Jackson reached two impressive milestones.

She hit her 18th home run of the season. That broke the single-season school record, which was previously held by former Lady Gator great and current LSU standout Taylor Tidwell.

The home run also gave Jackson 39 for her career. That tied the school record for most career homers.

What makes that achievement even more impressive is the fact that Jackson is only a junior. And her freshman year was cut short following the cancelation of the season due to COVID-19. She was off to a hot start prior to the cancelation.

Jackson was the Lady Gators’ starter at second base as a freshman, but with the graduation of All-State pitcher Alyssa Romano, she stepped in as the team’s ace in the circle as a sophomore.

She went on to be named the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year. She was also named the District 5-5A Co-MVP, along with teammate Julia Kramer. Jackson earned All-Metro and All-State honors as well.

Her stats certainly warranted those accolades. Jackson piled up 253 strikeouts from the circle. From the plate, she hit .476 with 15 home runs.

Over the summer, Jackson officially committed to Boston College.

But as great as Jackson was in 2021, she’s been even better this season.

In addition to the record-breaking 18 home runs, she has been absolutely dominant from the circle. Earlier this month, Jackson threw a no-hitter in the Lady Gators’ win over fourth-ranked Walker.

Last weekend, St. Amant played some of the best competition in the state. In that road tournament, the Lady Gators faced North DeSoto (top-ranked team in 4A), West Monroe (second-ranked team in 5A) and West Ouachita (11th-ranked team in 5A).

The Lady Gators beat all three. And over the course of those three victories, Jackson rung up 36 strikeouts from the circle, and she hit two home runs from the plate.

Jackson and St. Amant are having a tremendously successful season that they’re hoping will culminate in another state championship.

The Lady Gators are 23-2 overall and currently ranked third in the LHSAA’s unofficial power rankings.

The only teams ranking ahead of them are Pineville and Central. Pineville is the team that eliminated St. Amant in the state quarterfinals last year. Central is one of only two squads to beat the Lady Gators this season.

St. Amant has won an astounding 21 straight games. The Lady Gators have not tasted defeat since Feb. 26.

Besides Central, the Lady Gators’ only other loss came against Live Oak, a team that is currently ranked seventh in the power rankings.

St. Amant’s next game will be another must-see clash between the state’s softball powers. The Lady Gators will host John Curtis next Thursday. John Curtis also has a record of 23-2 and currently ranks first in the Division-I power rankings.