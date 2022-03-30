Parish hoops stars named to All-District 5-5A team

The All-District 5-5A girl’s basketball team has been released, and 11 players from three different teams in Ascension Parish were selected.

The area squad that came out with the most selections was St. Amant. The Lady Gators had another memorable season that ended with them being the District 5-5A champions. It was St. Amant’s second straight district title.

The Lady Gators finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record. That was good enough to earn them the No. 8 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. So, for the second straight year, St. Amant hosted a first-round playoff game.

And for the second straight season, the Lady Gators won a first-round contest. This time around, St. Amant eliminated parish and district foe Dutchtown.

This pushed St. Amant through to the second round, where the Lady Gators hosted ninth-seeded West Monroe. It was there that St. Amant’s journey ended. The Lady Gators were beaten by a final score of 70-59.

The Lady Gators finished with an overall record of 20-10.

Second-year head coach Bianca Harvey was named the District 5-5A Coach of the Year.

Also, for the second straight season, junior guard Deniya Thornton earned district MVP honors. However, this year, she shared that distinction with McKinley’s Ty’Reona Sibley.

Joining Thornton on the all-district first team was Lady Gator senior guard Amiyah Barrow.

St. Amant had four players named All-District 5-5A honorable mention. They were seniors Rylie Boudreaux, Caterina Byars and Bret Mayers and junior Halle Haydel.

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins had a successful season as well.

They finished the regular season with a 16-12 record and earned the No. 25 seeding for the playoffs. This was Dutchtown’s first playoff appearance since 2018.

Unfortunately for the Lady Griffins, they were eliminated after just one round. Dutchtown was defeated by rival St. Amant, 46-35.

Four Dutchtown standouts were named to the All-District 5-5A squad.

That included one first-team player in junior Nya Miller. Making the second team for Dutchtown was senior Saylor Donaldson.

The Lady Griffins also had two honorable-mention selections in juniors Taylor Lemon and Brianne Parker.

East Ascension had a productive season as well. The Lady Spartans were able to have a nice bounce-back year, after the team fought through tremendous struggles in 2020-21.

Last season, East Ascension won just three games. This year, the Lady Spartans put together a 12-13 overall record.

Unfortunately for East Ascension, it wasn’t good enough for a playoff berth. The Lady Spartans missed out on the postseason for a third straight year.

But East Ascension’s improved play did not go unnoticed. Two Lady Spartans were named to the All-District 5-5A squad.

Being named honorable-mention selections were East Ascension junior Kierralyn Irvin and freshman Kennedy Mitchell.

The final All-District 5-5A honor given was Defensive MVP. That went to St. Joseph’s Academy standout Ava Riche. St. Joseph’s missed out on the playoffs this past season.