Parish soccer players named to All-State team

It was a terrific soccer season in Ascension Parish as three teams won at least one playoff game. Two advanced to the state semifinals, and one squad reached the Division-I championship game.

As a result, plenty of area players have been receiving much-deserved recognition since the season came to a close. The accolades continued just recently as the Louisiana Soccer Coaches Association released its All-State teams.

Eleven Ascension players in total were named to these teams.

For the girls, five parish standouts were selected. Dutchtown garnered the most selections with four.

Dutchtown completed the regular season with a 15-5-1 record.

The Lady Griffins went undefeated in district play and won their league games by a dominating combined margin of 32-2. That led to Dutchtown claiming its second straight district championship.

The Lady Griffins earned the No. 5 seeding for the Division-I playoffs.

In the postseason, Dutchtown defeated East Ascension, Fontainebleau and Captain Shreve to earn its first state semifinal appearance since 2007, and it was only the program’s third-ever semifinal trip.

That’s where the Lady Griffins’ season ended as they fell to top seed and eventual champion Dominican.

Making the All-State first team for Dutchtown was Riley Hicock. Hicock was also named the district’s Overall MVP.

Joining Hicock on the first team was teammate Colette Smith. Making the second-team unit were Carrigan Hookfin and Lillian Moss.

The St. Amant Lady Gators had an uncharacteristically down season.

The Lady Gators finished just 6-13 during the regular season. However, they still made the Division-I playoffs and earned the No. 22 seeding.

In the first round, St. Amant visited No. 11 Mandeville and dropped a 2-1 contest.

Nya Bridgewater was named second-team LSCA All-State. Bridgewater was previously named the district’s Offensive MVP.

Dominican’s Kelsey Major was named the LSCA Division-I Offensive MVP. Teammate Caroline Blais was the Defensive MVP. Their head coach, Al Silvas was named the Coach of the Year.

For the boys, Dutchtown and St. Amant each had three All-State selections.

Dutchtown had its greatest season in school history in 2021-22.

First, the Griffins captured an outright district championship. Once in the playoffs, Dutchtown made an improbable run.

After rolling past Central Lafourche in round one, the Griffins pulled off three straight road upsets over Brother Martin, Jesuit and St. Paul’s. It pushed them through to the state title game for the first time in program history.

The Griffins fought hard, but they eventually fell to defending champion Catholic, 1-0.

Making the LSCA All-State first team was Jaxson Stoval, a recent Tyler Junior College signee and the district’s Overall MVP.

Also making the first team was Aiden Remont. Making the second team was Ayden Rawashdeh, who was previously named the district’s Offensive MVP.

Griffin head coach Marcus Dyer was named the Division-I Coach of the Year.

After finishing as the district runner-up and losing just one regular-season game, St. Amant was seeded fifth to begin the postseason.

The Gators took down New Iberia in round one, but their season was ended in the second round, as they were upset by 12th-seeded Denham Springs, 2-1, in overtime.

Making the LSCA All-State first team for the Gators were Holden David and Dillon Staal. Staal, St. Amant’s goalkeeper, was also named the district’s Defensive MVP.

Soren Gaffney was a second-team All-State selection.

The Division-I Offensive MVP was Catholic’s Buster Couhig, and the Defensive MVP went to his teammate, Max Cavana.